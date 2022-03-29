Marilyn Maye Adds Performances To Her Feinstein's/54 Below Celebration

Feinstein's/54 Below announces that due to popular demand, Marilyn Maye will add two performances to her previously announced dates. The shows, on April 6 at 7pm and April 12 at 7pm are now on sale at www.54Below.com/Marilyn94. In addition, the performance on Sunday, April 10 at 8pm, the day of her 94th birthday, will be streamed live as part of the "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" series.

Tickets for the virtual performance are $25 and are available at www.54below.com/MarilynLIVE.

Marilyn Maye: 94, Of Course There's More

Live and in person: April 6 -9 at 7PM, April 10 at 8PM, & April 12-16 at 7PM

Streaming live: April 10 at 8PM

This spring, the marvelous Marilyn Maye will celebrate her birthday in Broadway's Living Room with a brand-new show, 94, Of Course There's More! Known for her powerhouse delivery, electric stage presence, and chatty rapport with the audience, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home to share this very special performance with her favorite audiences.

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

For reservations and information on the live, in-person shows, visit www.54below.com/Marilyn94. Tickets start at $75, with VIP and Premium seats starting at $110 and $140. To purchase streaming tickets, visit BroadwayWorld Events at: www.54below.com/MarilynLIVE.

Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street. Tickets, membership information, and a full schedule are available at www.54below.com or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.