Marilyn Maye Adds Livestream Option for Upcoming Concert at 54 Below

These “marvelous” celebrations, in honor of her 95th birthday, are in-person May 24-27 and 29-31, with a livestream on May 27 at 7:00pm ET.

54 Below
54 BELOW has announced that the legendary Marilyn Maye has added a livestream option for one night only of her upcoming May performances. These "marvelous" celebrations, in honor of her 95th birthday, are in-person May 24-27 and 29-31, with a livestream on May 27 at 7:00pm ET.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Marilyn is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home at 54 Below to share this very special milestone with her favorite fans.

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

Come Celebrate with Marilyn Maye plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) from May 24-27 and 29-31 at 7:00pm, with a livestream option on May 27 at 7:00pm ET. Cover charges for the in-person performances are $90-$110 ($100.50-$122.50 with fees). Premiums are $155-$165 ($171.50-$181.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $25 ($28.50 with fees).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.




