Marieann Meringolo Brings BETWEEN YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW - The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman to Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage presents Marieann Meringolo in "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow - The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman" on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 7:00PM. The critically acclaimed songstress and recording artist Marieann Meringolo will be accompanied by her trio which includes her longtime Musical Director of 22 years, Doyle Newmyer, Boots Maleson on bass & Sipho Kunene on drums. This concert is the second stop on her international Spring 2022 Tour which was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Spring 2022 Tour includes London, UK, New York, NY, Los Angeles, CA and Palm Springs, CA.

With the recent and sad passing of dear Marilyn Bergman at the age of 93 our hearts go out to the love of her life, her collaborator and husband of 63 years, Alan Bergman, now 96 years old. Married from 1958 until Marilyn's death (January 8, 2022), together they wrote lyrics for numerous celebrated television, film and stage productions. The Bergman's enjoyed a very successful career, honored with four Emmys, three Oscars, two Grammys, and were inducted into the the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

"The Songs they have left with us, take on even a deeper and more significant meaning for me. I dedicate this tour to the extraordinary Marilyn Bergman. I am forever grateful." - Marieann Meringolo

Please join Award-winning songstress and recording artist Marieann Meringolo in her critically acclaimed tribute show "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow - The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman." Having written for numerous television shows, film and stage musicals, the Bergman's also wrote for some of the best artists of our time: Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Michael Jackson, Johnny Mathis, Maureen McGovern, and most notably Barbra Streisand - who has recorded at least 64 of their songs.

Directed by WILL NUNZIATA (concert director for TONY Award winner Lillias White), the show will keep your foot tapping, mind thinking, soul yearning, and heart soaring.

Songs include "The Way We Were", How Do You Keep The Music Playing?", Where Do You Start?", Nice 'n' Easy", "That Face", "The Windmills of Your Mind", "It Might Be You", and many more.

Musical Director, Doyle Newmyer

Bass, Boots Maleson

Drums, Sipho Kunene

Directed by WILL NUNZIATA

Marieann Meringolo in "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow - The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman" plays Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W. 26th Street New York, NY 10001 on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Show time 7:00pm. There is a $40 - $55 cover charge. Please note all ticket prices include a $15 per person food and beverage credit which will be applied to the final bill. Tickets and information are available at:

https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/show/details/ifgwogG1ZZ7BwGGFYG2s/1650841200000

Marieann Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called "One of the circuit's most powerful singers" and TimeOut New York claimed, "If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo." She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a Back Stage Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist." BroadwayWorld.com also had a say in Nominating Marieann's Alan and Marilyn Bergman show "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" presented at Feinstein's/54 Below for Best Tribute Show. And, noted by The Wall Street Journal, "If you don't do it brilliantly it isn't worth doing at all."