Margaret Curry Stars In THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN At The Green Room 42

Margaret Curry is performing an encore of her 2024 Bistro Award-winning show The Space In-Between on Thursday, November 21, at 7PM, at The Green Room 42.

An encore performance of a 2024 Bistro Award-winning show featuring songs by Johnny Mercer, Yip Harburg, Chaka Khan, Roy Orbison, Jimmy Webb, and more!

THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN

Thursday, November 21 at 7 PM

Margaret Curry - Vocals

Gregory Toroian - Musical Director/Arranger/Piano

Skip Ward - Bass

David Silliman - Drums

Director - Lina Koutrakos

The Green Room 42

570 Tenth Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor

https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

Tickets: $22 - $52 / food and beverages available (no minimum)

Margaret Curry brings her 2024 Bistro Award-Winning show to The Green Room 42! Curry explores and delights in the universe between the present and the future, the bad and the good, the hope and what's-to-come. Curry tells her story (and some of ours) through compositions by Johnny Mercer, Yip Harburg, Chaka Khan, Roy Orbison and Jimmy Webb. Curry and her stellar musicians, musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums, celebrate "the space in-between" with music, lyrics, and distinctive rhythms. Directed by Lina Koutrakos. Produced by Deep Flight Productions.

As a singer, Margaret Curry has shared the stage with such luminaries as Leslie Uggams, Carol Channing, Billy Stritch, Amanda Green, and Ann Hampton Callaway. She has appeared as a soloist or featured performer at the Kaplan Auditorium at Lincoln Center, the Allen Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Hudson Guild Theatre, and many of NYC's cabaret venues. Outside of NYC, she has performed at Davenport's in Chicago, IL, and The Jazz Cave in Nashville, TN. Up next, Curry is co-writing, co-starring and co-producing an original web series now in production with On the Nose Productions partners Burke Adams and Lindy Rogers. With Deep Flight Productions, she will be producing and starring in a full length play (TBA,) planned for early 2025.

