Margaret Curry Brings THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

2024 Bistro Award-winning vocalist Margaret Curry will return to Laurie Beechman Theatre in encore performances of The Space In-Between, originally performed on November 30, 2023. Through story and song, Curry explores, stimulates, and delights in the universe between the present and the future, the good and the bad, hope and what's-to-come. Through compositions by Johnny Mercer, Yip Harburg, Chaka Khan, Roy Orbison, Jimmy Webb, and more, Curry tells her story (and some of ours) with musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums. The Space In-Between is directed by Lina Koutrakos.

As a singer, Margaret Curry has shared the stage with such luminaries as Leslie Uggams, Carol Channing, Billy Stritch, Amanda Green, and Ann Hampton Callaway. She has appeared as a soloist or featured performer at the Kaplan Auditorium at Lincoln Center, the Allen Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Hudson Guild Theatre, and many of NYC's cabaret venues. Outside of NYC, she has performed at Davenport's in Chicago, IL, and The Jazz Cave in Nashville, TN.

Also an award-winning actress, director, producer, and writer, Curry has extensive training and experience on stage and on camera, including 300 + performances as Titania in the Off-Broadway hit Fools in Love, The Musical and two Equity National tours playing Karin in the musical Church Basement Ladies. Most recently, Curry played Susan Baker in the holiday feature film Merry Good Enough, which had its North American premiere at the prestigious New Hampshire Film Festival on October 12, 2023, where it won "Best NH Narrative Feature." Written by Caroline Keene, and directed by Keene with Dan Kennedy, the film was released on North America TVOD (Apple/Amazon/Dish) on December 19, 2023.

Margaret Curry - Vocals

Gregory Toroian - Musical Director/Arranger/Piano

Skip Ward - Bass

David Silliman - Drums

Director - Lina Koutrakos

Laurie Beechman Theatre at The West Bank Café

407 W. 42nd Street, NYC 10036

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7 PM

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7 PM

Tickets available at: https://bit.ly/lbt-MargaretCurry

$25 Cover + $25 food/beverage minimum

Seating begins at 6 PM/Full Dinner Menu Available