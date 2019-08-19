Manhattan Association Of Cabarets Presents MAC TO SCHOOL

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) announces the fifth year of its MAC TO SCHOOL weekend event.

The two-day cabaret event features classes, seminars, and workshops and will be held Saturday and Sunday, September 14 & 15 from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm each day at STUDIOS 353, 353 West 48th Street, 2nd Floor, NYC

MAC TO SCHOOL is open to MAC and non-MAC members.

· Flat registration fee for MAC members: $50

· Registration fee for Non-MAC members: $150, or join MAC for only $50 (Basic level) for a full-year membership to take advantage of the deeply discounted MAC member price of only $50 for the

entire weekend.

The $50 registration fee is good for admission to all events. Tuition is the same regardless of how many events

you attend.



Classes, seminars, and workshops will include cabaret performers, directors, and booking managers from NYC, moderated by a member of the MAC Board of Directors.

Participants choose ONE session per time slot. If a participant changes his or her mind, they should contact MAC as soon as possible so that we can accommodate the change!

Visit https://tinyurl.com/MACtoSchool2019 to register.

Complete schedule follows.

MAC TO SCHOOL

September 14 & 15, 2019

Saturday, September 14th

10:00-10:30

Homeroom

10:30-12:15

Cabaret 101: Getting Started

A panel discussion that will focus on getting your cabaret career started. What to do, how to do it, and where will it all go?

Cabaret 201: The Next Level

Been in the cabaret world for a while, and looking to take it to the next level? Hear from artists who started right at the beginning, and stepped up their game.

12:30-1:15

The Business of Cabaret / Present Like a Professional with Sue Matsuki

This mini-session, taught by cabaret maven Sue Matsuki, will cover creating a budget; self-production; optimizing PR and social media; "One-Sheeters"; creating a "brand"; song lists; press kits; open mic & group show protocol; collaboration, AND MORE!

1:15-2:15

Lunch Break

2:15-4

Vocal Workshop with David Sabella

focusing on male and female range extension and belt

This workshop will focus in on range extension, including exploration and integration of the male upper range (falsetto) and female flute voice, in addition to male and female contemporary belt extension. Whether you sing legit, American Songbook, Broadway, or pop/rock, you'll find a new information and learn how to gain access to different colors of your voice. Bring a selection of a piece of music that is difficult for you, a difficult passage, 16 to 32 bars.

Scat and Jazz Improvisation with Jay Clayton

Vocal innovator Jay Clayton shares her practice techniques and approach to free improvisation as well as fresh ideas for improvising over chord changes. Jay is one of the pioneering teachers of improvised vocal music, she served as the director of the vocal department at Cornish College of the Arts for 20 years and is currently based in New York and is on the jazz faculty at Peabody Institute in Baltimore. This workshop includes group exercises as well as opportunities to perform individually. Come ready to sing!

4:15-6:30

Master Class with Jeff Harnar

Jeff Harnar is an award-winning cabaret entertainer and Director. As a Director he has won two MAC and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards and a Bistro Award. Jeff has twice been on the Faculty of The St. Louis Cabaret Conference, and has lead Master Classes in Florida and Maryland. Among the Artists and their awards for shows he has directed are Tovah Feldshuh (Celebrity Artist MAC Nomination), Dawn Derow (Female Vocalist MAC winner), Celia Berk (BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Best Show, Female Debut MAC winner, Margaret Whiting Award), Josephine Sanges (Female Vocalist MAC winner), and Margo Brown (Female Debut BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner).

*** Dependent on enrollment, singing in master classes is not guaranteed. ***

Sunday, September 15th

10:00-11:30

You Too Can Be a YouTube Star! With Ryan Scott Oliver

Acclaimed composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver parlayed a series of YouTube videos into an international career. In this workshop, he shares his tested strategies, his mastery of the medium, and what he learned along the way, to cabaret performers looking to break through the noise of social media and reach the viewers who really count, via YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.

11:45-1:15

Image Consultation with Wendy Lane Bailey

Bailey's Rules of Life & Style - Rule #1: You don't sing like everyone else, why look like everyone else? Cultivating a personal style that is as unique as you are is an essential element of being a well-rounded artist. Performer, writer, and stylist Wendy-Lane Bailey teaches the secrets of visual presentation and developing a look that is all your own. Please come prepared with at least one typical performance outfit.

1:15-2:15

Lunch Break

2:15-4:00

Original Opening Numbers Showcase

Every show needs an opening number, and these NYC-based songwriters from in and around the cabaret community offer a parade of brand-new, underexposed gems that will open YOUR next show with a bang! Original works by Alpher & Litt, Seth Bisen-Hersh, Michael Colby, Amy Engelhardt, Bobbie Horowitz & John Meyer, Mischa Kischkum, Rosemary Loar, Peter Napolitano & Barry Levitt, Garry Novikoff, Paul Rolnick, Alex Rybeck & Bob Levy, Steve Sieck, Tracy Stark, and Tom Toce.

4:15-6:30

Master Class with Christine Pedi

Christine Pedi, the "Lady of 1000 Voices" first discovered her talent for multiple personalities (Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, etc.) through her long association with the legendary off-Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway having performed in companies all over the world including London's West End, Japan, Los Angeles, NYC, Singapore & Detroit. She received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Forbidden Hollywood (Liza, Rosie Perez, Judi Dench, Sharon Stone, etc.) as well as an LA Ovation & NAACP Award. She also brought her collection of Divas to off-Broadway's long-running NEWSICAL the Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody. On Broadway, she played Mama Morton (yes just one character...all night) in the second longest-running musical of all time Chicago. Her Broadway debut was in Little Me with Martin Short and Faith Prince, directed by Rob Marshall, and she played several peculiar callers (again with the voices) opposite Liev Schreiber in Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio directed by Robert Falls. Speaking of radio, she is the daily host of SiriusXM's On Broadway channel, playing music of the stage and screen and interviewing Show Biz legends (Mon-Fri 9am-3pm, ch 72).

*** Dependent on enrollment, singing in master classes is not guaranteed. ***





