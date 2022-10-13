Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maltby & Shire To Debut New Revue at 54 Below Featuring Nikki M. James, Kerry Butler & More

Come and be the first to get an advance look at the material in the new show, as yet untitled, performed by a stunning roster of Broadway performers and friends.

Oct. 13, 2022  

54 BELOW will welcome the iconic creative partners Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire. The songwriting legends debut a first look at their new work on November 21 at 7pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/MaltbyShire.

Songwriting legends Richard Maltby and David Shire, who created Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever, two of the most enduring revues in theatre history, are embarking on the creation of a third revue, intending to make the three shows a kind of triptych. Come and be the first to get an advance look at the material in the new show, as yet untitled, performed by a stunning roster of Broadway performers and friends. The material is new and being tried out. Come and experience songs you'll hear for the first time - or may never hear again! The show will feature Tony Award® winners Nikki M. James, Dan Jenkins, and Karen Ziemba, as well as Tony Award® nominee Kerry Butler and Jelani Remy, with more stars to be announced.


Maltby & Shire: Revue #3 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 21 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees), with premium seats for $90 ($100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/MaltbyShire. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.


