Maggie Kneip Brings STUCK IN A MOMENT To Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After two sold-out performances earlier this year, Maggie Kneip brings her show "Stuck in a Moment" to Don't Tell Mama on Thursday, September 19th. The show is the truthful story of how unexpected turns in life can leave us feeling stuck for moments and years. Join her for an evening celebrating determination and ultimately her joyful journey toward being unstuck. The show is directed by Michael Kirk Lane, with Musical Direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. It will also feature the talents of Ted Stafford and Anna Anderson. The evening will include songs of joy, sadness, hope, and forgiveness by artists as varied as Joe Iconis, Natasha Bedingfield, Harry Nilsson, The Beatles, and No Doubt. The show returns Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 7 pm, at Don't Tell Mama. Reservations can be made at: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8458-maggie-kneip-stuck-in-a-moment-9-19-24 .

Maggie Kneip is a veteran of the publishing industry, with a career spanning more than two decades in publicity and marketing at Bertelsmann, Scholastic Inc., and Abrams Books. Maggie is a graduate of the College of William and Mary and has a master of fine arts in dance from Sarah Lawrence College. Her previous cabaret outing "This Is My Song" was performed at such Manhattan clubs as the Laurie Beechman Theatre and the Metropolitan Room. Her book "Now Everyone Will Know: The Perfect Husband, His Shattering Secret, My Rediscovered Life" which chronicles the same story as this new show was published in 2015 and is available on amazon.com and wherever books are sold.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46th St. There is a $20 cover charge, and $20 minimum (must include two drinks) per person, cash only. Reservations can be made at: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8458-maggie-kneip-stuck-in-a-moment-9-19-24

Comments