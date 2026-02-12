MOMS' NIGHT OUT Concert Set for Spring Return at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series on April 18th at 7pm. Moms' Night Out is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite showbiz mamas gather for an evening of storytelling in song. Come for the music, stay for the laughs, and make a core memory with the moms (and Dads) in your life that you'll never forget! A portion of the proceeds from this spring show will go to benefit Moms First.

Moms First is a movement fighting for paid leave and affordable, accessible child care. We educate, innovate, and advocate for the social and political policies that moms need and deserve. Our vision is a country that values motherhood and works in support of moms and families. Find out more info @momsfirstus.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays at The Green Room 42 on April 18th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series is created and produced by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Emily Cohn. Stay tuned for additional cast and creative announcements, and follow @momsnightoutconcert for behind the scenes info!