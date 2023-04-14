MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL to be Presented at 54 Below on Mother's Day Weekend

Motherhood is funny. Now there's a musical to prove it.

Culled from the best material in three hit comedies, MOMologues the Musical's NYC due date is just in time for Mother's Day. The MOMologues, a series of three hit comedies enjoyed by thousands of fans in the U.S. and around the globe, has grown up into a musical - with two concert performances slated for Click Here in NYC on May 11 and 12, 2023. The stand out cast from Broadway and beyond features musical theater stars Jackie Burns, Kara Lindsay, Karla Mosley, Q Smith and Rachel Zatcoff.

Creator Lisa Rafferty has assembled a talented team of composers and lyricists who wrote 12 funny and touching songs, from having your first baby to sending your first off to college. Together they have conceived songs from fan favorite material like the 'Advice Overload' you hear while pregnant, 'Playground' about picking up mom friends at the park, 'Everything Sounds Better in a Christmas Letter' - don't we know it? - and 'Show Up, Shut Up, Pay Up,' which offers sardonic advice for life with teenagers. "Our mission is to find the funny in the toughest job you will ever love," says Rafferty. "Now we deliver laughter, and sometimes tears, through song."

Leading the musical team is conductor/composer/lyricist Adam McDonald whose contributions include 'Get on the Bus,' 'Thanksgiving' and the poignant 'It's Time.' Says McDonald, "My work has been inspired by my mom and the source material of these wonderful shows. It's been tremendous to work with our creative team. Together, we channel our inner mothers and find the universal comedy."

Cast member Rachel Zatcoff, who played Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera and was most recently seen in Joel Grey's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish shares, "Being a mom is an incredibly wild ride. We moms relate to these songs on a cellular level. All moms will." Offers Karla Mosley, known for her work on the CBS show 'The Bold and the Beautiful' in addition to appearances in Dreamgirls and Sophisticated Ladies, "Somehow since becoming a mom I never get tired of talking about being a mom! 'MOMologues' is that, plus great music, plus a night out sans kiddos?!! It doesn't get any better."

The MOMologues series of hit comedies, written by Lisa Rafferty, Stefanie Cloutier and Sheila Eppolito, began when the original version of the show played to a sold-out run in Boston in 2002.Two more shows followed, sourced from the playwrights' growing children and spanning the newborn to college experiences. In three plays, The MOMologues, MOMologues2: Off to School and MOMologues3: The Final Push, four separate characters tell their individual stories, directly to the audience in monologues and in scenes with each other. Mothers everywhere relate to tales of labor, the desperate quest for a vacation day, the dearth of adult companionship, the angsty teenage era, and, perhaps most of all, the complicated love affair of motherhood. The three shows are published through the prestigious Concord Theatricals.

For more information and updates, follow TheMOMologues on Facebook, on Instagram at MOMologues_The_Musical, on TikTok at MOMologues-Musical or visit www.MOMologues.com.

PERFORMANCES

May 11 and 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Click Here. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Tickets from $40 - $84 plus $25 food and beverage minimum. Info at 54below.com.