Manhattan Association of Cabarets Presents Virtual MAC TO SCHOOL

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets announces the sixth year of its MAC TO SCHOOL weekend event. The two-day cabaret event features panel discussions, interviews, workshops, and showcases, and will be held Saturday and Sunday, September 18 & 19 from 10:00 am to 6 pm each day over the MAC Zoom channel.

MAC TO SCHOOL is open to MAC and non-MAC members.

· Flat registration fee for MAC members: $50

· Registration fee for Non-MAC members: $100, or join MAC for only $50 (Basic level) for a full-year membership to take advantage of the deeply discounted MAC member price of only $50 for the entire weekend.

The $50 registration fee is good for admission to all events. Tuition is the same regardless of how many events you attend.



Panel discussions, interviews, workshops, and showcases will feature cabaret performers, musical directors, directors, and booking managers from NYC and beyond, and will be moderated by a member of the MAC Board of Directors.

Visit https://macnyc.com/mac-to-school-registration/ to register.