Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway to Celebrate 15th Anniversary of BOOM! at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back 54 Below favorites Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway on January 14 – 17 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Jul 18 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Jul 24 at 12pm.

Tony Award nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and '70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

Photo credit: Bill Westmoreland