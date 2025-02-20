News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Liz Callaway Salutes Composer Stephen Schwartz in New Show at 54 Below

Performances run May 14 – 17 at 7pm. 

By: Feb. 20, 2025
Liz Callaway Salutes Composer Stephen Schwartz in New Show at 54 Below Image
54 Below will welcome back Liz Callaway on May 14 – 17 at 7pm. Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her attention to the songwriter with her new show The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz.

Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60-years (and in every form of media), as well as a brand-new song, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker's Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.                                   

The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 14 – 17 at 7pm. Cover charges are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) – $84.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). Premiums are $139.50 (includes $14.50 in fees) - $145 (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. 





