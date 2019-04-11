Liz Callaway Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below With A New Show This Summer

Hot on the heels of her hit solo show A Hymn to Her and her history-making duet with Christy Altomare of "Journey to the Past," Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show this June 12 - 15. Sets in the City is an eclectic grab-bag of old favorites and new songs, spanning genres from Broadway, film, and pop, including songs by Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Bacharach & David, Billy Joel, Jason Robert Brown, and Irving Berlin. Summer in the city can't be better than Liz Callaway!

In a career spanning four decades, Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for Baby, and won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats for five years. She won the Emmy Award for her children's show "Ready to Go." She also starred on Broadway in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. She has recorded numerous solo albums, including the recent "The Essential Liz Callaway," and has toured the world as a major concert artist. She is also well-known as the singing voice of the title character of Anastasia, introducing the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past."

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Ticketing and venue information:

Cover charges begin at $50 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You