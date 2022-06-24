Liz Callaway, Emily Skinner, and More Hit the Stage This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

LEAVES: SONGS OF OURSELVES FOR PRIDE MONTH, FEAT. CLAYBOURNE ELDER, BRADLEY GIBSON, & MORE!

JUNE 27 AT 7:00 PM

"I celebrate myself, and what I assume you shall assume, for every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you."

In celebration of Pride Month, Leaves: Songs of Ourselves celebrates gay icon Walt Whitman who, 160 years ago in New York City, turned the literary world upside down with his daring and affirming poems and left a legacy for LGBTQ people to find their history. Rodney Bush and Eric Rosen have created a cycle of songs that explore the joy, complexity, romance, and pleasure of being gay in 1855 and now.

Think Leaves of Grass, but with a folk/rock vibe and a chance to hang out with some of the hottest out actors on Broadway. A night of raucous fun, new music, and some of the greatest words ever written, Leaves is definitely more of a party than an English class, which honors the spirit of gay New York and its most famous chronicler.

Featuring Anthony Alfaro, Claybourne Elder, Bradley Gibson, Adam Hyndman, Zane Philips, and Katie Thompson. $55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCHOOL GIRLZ

JUNE 27 AT 9:30 PM

CLASS IS IN SESSION at Feinstein's/54 Below! School Girlz, a musical cabaret produced and directed by Zak Biggins, will feature songs from your favorite school themed broadway shows. School Girlz is a love letter to the inner theatre kid in all of us! School Girlz pays homage to the shows that raised the next generation of Broadway performers. Whether you're

a working actor, technician, or a former theatre kid- there will be something in this star studded show for you. Things to expect: belting, belting, and more belting.

A cast comprised of Broadway and Off-Broadway stars: Arica Jackson (Waitress, Caroline or Change, Head Over Heels), Olivia Dei Cicchi (Wicked, Les Mis), Nya (Caroline or Change, Beautiful, Motown, Cleopatra), Jana Jackson (Little Shop of Horrors), Khailah Johnson (The 4400), and Amina Faye (Suffs, Love in Hate Nation). As well as newcomers: Caroline Mixon, Jada Mayo, Isabel Stein, and Juliet Perel.

School Girlz Is a show that will absolutely leave you bopping to the top!

Musical Direction by Jack Maloney.

$45 cover charge. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM, FEAT. NICK CALLAWAY FOSTER

JUNE 28 - 29 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on June 29 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater.

Now, following a sold-out run this March, Liz returns to Broadway's Living Room with an encore engagement of her new show To Steve with Love, paying homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim in a performance that will be recorded for a live album.

Featuring Nick Callaway Foster (Our Time: The Children of Merrily We Roll Along).

Tony Award® nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made starred in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off Broadway credits include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little, and Brownstone. She also appeared in A Stephen Sondheim Evening, the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, and "Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim." Regional and international credits include the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing, Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall.

$75 cover charge. $115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MUSICAL IN CONCERT! ALONE BY DEAN TYLER K

JUNE 28 & JULY 7 AT 9:30 PM

We can pass hundreds of people in a day, and every one of them has a story that we will never know. Alone, a new musical about love, loss, and isolation, sheds a light on individual heartbreak and discovery in real, everyday humans.

Alone features a book, music, and lyrics by Dean Tyler K, a young writer with a huge passion for both popular music and musical theatre. Join us for a night of new music, captivating stories, and a completely original piece of new musical theatre!

Featuring Virginia Alonso-Luis, Kevin Bernard, Chloe Cahill, Kevin DiCarlo, Carmine Elvezio, Sarah Grace Ford, Lillian Gorski, Kimberly Faye Greenberg, Etta Grover, Logan Kelley, Katriana Koppe, Madeline Kunkowski, Copeland Lewis, Spencer Petro, Dante Pereto, Fafa Shaeffer, and Chandler Sinks.

The performance has stage direction by Rianna Carriere, and is music directed by Christian Cantrell (June 28) and Rich Giordano (July 7).

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ERIC WYATT & CHRISTINA CARMINUCCI: SPONTANEOUS COMBUSTION, JAZZ MEETS TAP DANCE

JUNE 29 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us as Eric Wyatt and Christina Carminucci (Nucci) deliver an exceptional performance at Feinstein's/54 Below, when jazz music meets tap dance in Spontaneous Combustion, a visual image of rhythm and melodies told through the classics of the Great American Songbook. Their memorable song catalog includes "Angelica" (Duke Ellington), "My Favorite Things" (Rodgers and Hammerstein), "If Ever I Would Leave You" (Frederick Loewe), "All Blues" (Miles Davis) & many more! Each of these composers has contributed greatly to our country's musical history.

Spontaneous Combustion highlights the marriage between a tap dancer and a live band, where the dancer is a member of the group like a trumpet or vocalist. Due to the show's improvisational nature, no two performances are alike, making each a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. The interplay between Eric, Christina, and the rest of the band is exhilarating and unlike anything you've ever seen before!

New York-based saxophonist Eric Wyatt and tap dancer Christina Carminucci push rhythmic boundaries and break new ground through this sonic exploration. The duo, both deeply rooted in their perspective craft, team up to display the historical connection between this dance and music in a performance you will never forget.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

EMILY SKINNER: A BROAD WITH A BROAD, BROAD MIND - JUNE 30 - JULY 2 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway's Tony Award® nominee Emily Skinner (The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway, Side Show, The Full Monty) returns by popular demand in her critically acclaimed musical carnival ride of a show. Hilarious and surprising, embracing everything from bacon to Mae West to poignant ballads, this award-winning theater star celebrates her abandonment of self-edit and her quest to emerge from pandemic lockdown as her most authentic self.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. BEN JONES, RYAN KNOWLES, & MORE

JUNE 30 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget. Music direction on June 30 by Ron Abel.

The performance on June 30 will feature Lianne Marie Dobbs, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Anaïs Reno, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CANADA DAY WITH JOSHUA STACKHOUSE & FRIENDS, FEAT. JOHN & MATTHEW DRINKWATER & MORE!

JULY 1 AT 9:30 PM

Attention all Canadians and everyone who likes Canadians! (Honestly, who doesn't like Canadians!?) July 1st is Canada Day: the day that we celebrate all the wonderful things about the True North, Strong and Free.

Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating this illustrious holiday by inviting Canadian Songwriter Joshua Stackhouse to return with his merry band of fellow Canucks for an evening of original music - all about Canada! Lumberjacks! Hockey! Maple Syrup! Talking beavers! All that and more in this fun-filled evening you won't want to miss!

Featuring Jordan Bell, Eric Coles, John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater, Kaylee Harwood, Cassie Nadeau, Paul Pilcz, Meaghan Sands, and Jacqui Sirois.

Joined by Bart Milczarczyk on guitar, Brian Shaw on reeds, Scott Still on drums, and Andrea Veneziani on bass. $35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA, FEAT. JENNY LEE STERN, BEN JONES & MORE!

JULY 2 AT 9:30 PM

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Music direction by Ron Abel. Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel

The performance will feature John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Anaïs Reno, Jenny Lee Stern, Gabrielle Stravelli, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

10 YEARS OF NEW WRITERS! CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY, FEAT. JOE ICONIS, JOEY CONTRERAS, & MORE!

JULY 3 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ten years since throwing its doors wide open, Feinstein's/54 Below has been a hub for new writers to develop their work and bring it to the world! Join us as we walk down memory lane with many of our writers as they revisit their early work and remember the late nights, the laughter, the many tears, and of course: the pictures with the iconic Feinstein's/54 Below step and repeat. Featuring the writers who have been a part of changing the face of contemporary musical theatre and the up-and-coming artists who are stepping up to take up the mantle, come reminisce with us as we celebrate 10 Years of 54 Below. Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Molly Heller.

Featured writers include Joey Contreras, Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff, Drew Gasparini, Joe Iconis, Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, Ryan Scott Oliver, Murphy Taylor Smith and Emerson Mae Smith, and Georgia Stitt.

Featured performers include Mariah Lyttle, Wren Rivera, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Analise Scarpaci, and Alyssa Wray.

Music Directed by Greg Paladino

To celebrate the 10th anniversary year of Feinstein's/54 Below, join us for a special monthly concert series. Each performance will showcase a different genre of our programming, and an all-star lineup of artists.

7:00 PM $45 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30 PM $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

LIVESTREAM | TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM, FEAT. NICK CALLAWAY FOSTER Jun 29 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

LIVESTREAM | ERIC WYATT & CHRISTINA CARMINUCCI: SPONTANEOUS COMBUSTION, JAZZ MEETS TAP DANCE Jun 29 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15

LIVESTREAM | 10 YEARS OF NEW WRITERS! CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY, FEAT. JOE ICONIS, JOEY CONTRERAS, & MORE! - Jul 3 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $15

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.