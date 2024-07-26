Video: Kelley Curran Is Returning to the Stage in THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner, Frank Wood and Kelley Curran one of the stars of HBO's The Gilded Age are getting ready to begin performances in THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER, a new play written by Catherine Gropper and directed by Brian Mertes.

This play is about the loss of individuality and privacy is based on actual events (a chance meeting between the playwright and an actual government interpreter). This two-person play supports a cast of thousands thanks to Mertes' production scheme including puppetry, film sequences, projections, and intricate lighting and sound.

"It's so thrilling [to be in the rehearsal room again]. This is the first production of this play, so it's really at an early stage. Brian [Mertes]'s vision for it is really exciting. On the page, it seems personal and political at once, but really it's a story about two human beings trying to understand each other," Curran explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

"And of course Brian is adding in this third element of having a camera recording the play live every night. Frank is telling his character's story, I'm telling my character's story, and there is this added element of the camera operator and the grip and the story they're telling with a very sensitive instrument. The audience will have the opportunity to choose what they are taking in at what moment."

Watch as she chats more about the new play, the joys of returning to the stage, her iconic onscreen character, and so much more in this video.