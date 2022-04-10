Little Triangle to Present ISN'T IT QUEER? Cabaret

After two years of pandemic-related shut-downs, Little Triangle triumphantly returns to Sydney stages in 2022. Known amongst the industry for unmissable boutique productions, such as Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along, The Wild Party, and NINE, Little Triangle will present an original cabaret, Isn't It Queer?, to platform LGBTQI+ performers and love stories often unseen on mainstages. The show is set to take place at the Venue PACT, Erskineville from April 19 - 23, 2022. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $35 to $45 and are available to purchase at littletriangle.com.au or https://events.humanitix.com/isnt-it-queer.

Originally scheduled as part of the 2021 Sydney Fringe season, Isn't It Queer? will run at PACT Centre for Emerging Artists in Erskineville for a strictly limited season of only five performances from 19 - 23 April 2022.

Broadway is dominated by the boy-meets-girl-narrative, leaving queer characters waiting in the wings. Join Little Triangle for an evening of musical theatre that empowers queer people through the work of renowned gay composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim. Featuring a collection of cut numbers, rarely performed works, and beloved classics, 'Isn't It Queer?' is an exploration of queer love and a celebration of the LGBTQI+ experience.

Director Alexander Andrews & Producer Rose McClelland have assembled some of Sydney's finest emerging & established musical theatre talent, all of whom are proudly part of the queer community. Isn't It Queer? stars Jahla Black, Gavin Brown, Phoebe Clark, Blake Condon, Andy Freeborn, Samuel Hurley, Adelaide Robertson, Marissa Saroca, Alinora Tame, and Jack Francis West.

Joining Alexander and Rose on the production team is Alec Steedman as Music Director, Andrew Howie as Pianist, and Alex Smiles as Lighting Designer.

Creative Team:

DIRECTOR & DESIGNER Alexander Andrews

MUSIC DIRECTOR Alec Steedman

PIANIST Andrew Howie

PRODUCER Rose McClelland

LIGHTING DESIGNER Alex Smiles

CAST LIST

Jahla Black (they/them)

Gavin Brown (he/him)

Phoebe Clark (she/her)

Blake Condon (he/him)

Andy Freeborn (they/them)

Samuel Hurley (he/him)

Adelaide Robertson (she/they)

Marissa Saroca (she/they)

Alinora Tame (she/they)

Jack Francis West (they/them)

This project was developed with the support of PACT centre for emerging artists.

Established in early 2017, Little Triangle aims to present boutique productions to platform Sydney's musical theatre performers in a way that challenges audiences and performers alike at a low price point. Learn more at littletriangle.com.au