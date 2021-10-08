Lindsay Nicole Chambers Announced At The Green Room 42

On Friday, October 15th, Lindsay Nicole Chambers will bring 'This Is The Chord, This Is the Note' to The Green Room 42. Tickets are available at The Green Room 42 website, https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

Accompanying herself on tenor guitar with her producer, Van Hughes by her side, Join Lindsay as she debuts (Sings/plays?) her debut studio album, 'This Is The Chord, This Is the Note.' Lindsay Nicole Chambers, star of Submissions Only, Fosse/Verdon, and Lysistrata Jones, makes her Green Room 42 debut in Unplugged: This Is The Chord, This Is The Note. In this one night only concert, you can expect stories about writing her first record of all original songs, how she spent the second half of pandemic lockdown recording in the bedroom of her NYC apartment, and probably some stories about her cats.

Catch Lindsay in Season 2 of Dickinson on AppleTV+, as Leland Palmer in the FX series Fosse/Verdon and as Gail Liner in Submissions Only. Broadway/Tours: Kinky Boots (Lauren, First Nat'l Tour), Elf (Jovie, Nat'l Tour), Lysistrata Jones (Robin), Legally Blonde, Hairspray. Off Broadway and Regional: Loch Ness (Nessie); The Heart of Rock and Roll (Nina, The Old Globe); Chick Flick (Sheila, Westside Theatre); I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (George Street Playhouse); Clue Onstage (Miss Scarlett, Bucks County Playhouse); Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man (Robyn); Triassic Parq! (Velociraptor of Science, Soho Rep). Twitter and Instagram: @heyitslnc. www.lindsaynicolechambers.com

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Doors open at 6:00pm and tickets are available at $29, $49, and $69 on The Green Room 42 website, https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/.