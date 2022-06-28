Lindsay Mendez and RSO's Actor Therapy Will Perform 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver's ACTOR THERAPY in 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - The 10th Anniversary Concert on July 5th, 2022.

ACTOR THERAPY is back at Feinstein's/54 Below, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the acclaimed song cycle 35mm: A Musical Exhibition, by Ryan Scott Oliver. Based on the photographs of Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy, this stunning multimedia musical intricately weaves a collection of stories told through music. If a picture is worth 1,000 words - what about a song? 35mm brings the connection between pleasures both visual and aural into razor-sharp focus, creating a singular, multi-sensory emotional journey.

Directed by the show's creator/writer Ryan Scott Oliver, alongside Actor Therapy Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (Spring Awakening in concert and Hair in concert, both at 54 Below), the show will feature students from Actor Therapy performing alongside a 6-piece band, led by Musical Director Joshua Zecher-Ross. The cast includes: Shelby Acosta (she/her; Emojiland Off-Broadway), Megan Andreia (she/her), Matt Beary (he/him), Anika Buchanan (she/her), Mackenzie Cannon (she/her), Ethan Carlson (he/him, Waitress National Tour), Patrick Ryan Castle (he/they), Ana Gabriela Chiriboga (she/her), Christa Cornay (she/her), Annabel Cromwell (she/her), Liam Fitzpatrick (he/they), Emily Foley (she/her), Charlie Fusari (he/him), Charlotte Knight (she/her), Brandon Krisko (he/him), Karla Liriano (she/her), Miranda Luze (she/her; The Office! A Musical Parody Off-Broadway), Renée Mandel (she/her), Lindsay Maron (she/her), Grace Carey McGovern (she/her), Jack B. Murphy (he/him), Willie Naess (he/him), Dylan Tomas Nieves (she/her/he/him), Anissa Perona (she/her), Anna Quirk (she/her), Olivia Renaud (she/her), Sonia Roman (she/her), Gabby Rosenbloom (she/her), Elle Shaheen (she/her), Jensen Sirmon (she/her), Michael Jayne Walker (he/him), Haylee Weatherly (she/her), Madison Elise Wells (she/her), Mathieu Whitman (he/him), Donté Wilder (he/him/she/her), Jordan Yampolsky (she/her), Lera Zamaraeva (she/her), and Mijon Zulu (he/him).

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - The 10th Anniversary Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, July 5th at 7pm and 9:30pm. There is a $35-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.