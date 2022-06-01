Linda Lavin to Celebrate New Album LOVE NOTES With Billy Stritch at Birdland

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Tony Award winner Linda Lavin in a special concert celebrating her most recent solo album, Love Notes, on Monday, June 27 at 7:00 PM. Ms. Lavin will be joined on stage (as on the album) by her longtime collaborator, pianist and singer Billy Stritch, leading a band that will also include Aaron Weinstein on violin and mandolin. Love Notes, available from Club44 Records, is an elegant and swinging mix of timeless standards, jazz classics and gems of the pop/rock era highlights Lavin's burnished vocals, which bring out new and unexpected shades from classic standards by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, Vernon Duke, Steely Dan and The Eagles. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

To order or stream the album Love Notes - produced by Billy Stritch, with Wayne Haun serving as executive producer - please visit https://lnk.to/QfnioFtM

Linda Lavin, a Tony Award-winner for her performance in 1987's Broadway Bound, also earned Tony nominations for performances in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. Linda has also won two Drama Desk Awards, two Obie awards, and two Golden Globe awards. She was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2010. After an impressive television career, including nine seasons starring as the title role on TV's "Alice," Linda can currently be seen weekly on CBS in "B Positive."

The New York Times has raved about Lavin's "musical smarts, sense of humor and upbeat philosophy of living in the moment." Her singing was praised by Jazz Times for its "sass and panache." According to Time Out New York, "Singer-actor extraordinaire Linda Lavin has few peers as a performer."

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Linda Lavin in "Love Notes" on Monday, June 27 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

June 10 (Friday) 6:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

"Happy Birthday, Judy!" - starring Carole J. Bufford & Stephanie Blythe

to benefit The Mabel Mercer Foundation

You're invited to a very special evening celebrating Judy Garland's 100th birthday and starring the incomparable singers Carole J. Bufford and Stephanie Blythe together for the very first time. Featuring the glorious music that made Judy Garland a household name, it all takes place at the Birdland Theater on Judy's birthday --June 10th -- and includes a three course gourmet dinner at 6:30 followed by the show at 8. And to top it all off, the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to benefit the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Tickets (price includes dinner and the show - cash bar available throughout the evening) Bar seating: $75, Standard seating: $200, VIP seating (includes prime seating and post show meet & greet): $500

June 13 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

An Evening with Anita Gillette & Lee Roy Reams

Birdland is thrilled to present two legendary Broadway stars in one historic evening: one of the favorite leading ladies, Anita Gillette, in concert for the first time with iconic song-and-dance man Lee Roy Reams. These two venerated performers will sing, cavort and entertain their audience with enough show biz stories to last a lifetime. Expect material by Irving Berlin, Jerry Herman, and a celebration of the Great American Songbook. Gillette is best known as Miss Mona in Moonstruck and Miss Mitzi in Shall We Dance. She has starred in fourteen Broadway shows including: Chapter Two (Tony Nomination, LA Drama Critics Award), Cabaret (Sally Bowles), Carnival, All American, Jimmy, They're Playing Our Song, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and Mr. President. She was Tina Fey's mother on "30 Rock," a series regular on "Quincy," "Almost Grown," and more. Reams' ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity; Applause; Lorelei; Hello, Dolly!; and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 13 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Liam Forde -"Great to Be Here" Album Release

Forde makes his Birdland solo debut celebrating his album, "Great to Be Here." Called a "dreamy pop debut" by Huffpost, it features original songs that blend cosmopolitan pop and a vintage sound with contemporary influences like Jon Batiste, Lake Street Dive, and Rufus Wainwright. Forde's authentic points of view create something fresh while drawing from a 1960s soundscape that encompasses the dry wit of Noel Coward, the infectious rhythms of Stevie Wonder, and the sweeping grandeur of classic Hollywood soundtracks. Liam will perform vocals, piano and flute, with Zack Eldridge on drums. The evening features favorite standards from the Great American Songbook and selections by Kay Thompson, Michel Legrand, and others. The Wall Street Journal raved "the boy wonder never fails to find precisely the right note." The Washington Postpraised Liam's "breakout performance." Forde has been the recipient of many honors, including the Bistro Award for "Performer on the Rise," the Nightlife Award for "Outstanding Male Vocalist," the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Julie Wilson Award, and a Helen Hayes Award for "Outstanding Performance."

June 20 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas

Twelve-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs winner Natalie Douglas has been called "a true force of nature" by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at her NYC home club, Birdland where her award-winning "Tributes" monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) ran from Summer 2017 thru January 2020. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award-winning Human Heart. Having also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor, she is a Master Teacher for the Mabel Mercer Foundation, the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, and the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference.

$35 tables / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

June 20 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins will be joined by his friends Alex Newell, Max von Essen, Noah Rickets, Jeff Pew, and Addalie Burns. Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. He performed in and choreographed the Broadway show, Harry Connick Jr.- A Tribute to Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre in 2019 and has choreographed Connick and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, La Seine Musicale in Paris and the Paladium Theatre in London. Luke's theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel and Joya as well as New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; and On Your Toes. His TV and Film credits include tap dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brothers' movie Hail, Caesar!, the 2015 Tony Awards, "Gossip Girl," "One Life to Live," "America's Got Talent," "The Colbert Report," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and "Annie Live!"

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 30 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ari Axelrod - "Ari's Arias"

MAC Award Nominee for Best Male Vocalist, BroadwayWorld Award Winner, and recipient of The Jewish Week's "36 Under 36 Award,{ Ari Axelrod returns to his cabaret home for an encore performance of his critically acclaimed show, "Ari's Arias." According to the dictionary, an aria is an accompanied, elaborate melody sung by a single voice. To Ari, an aria is any moment in life where words alone fail to express what we're feeling, and so to fully express it, we add music to those moments to elevate them and sing. From Bernstein and Sondheim to Bareilles and Bucchino, join Ari as he takes you on a ride through some of his favorite arias.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum