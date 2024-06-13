Linda Eder & More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

THE DIVINE 9 SING BROADWAY – JUNE 17 AT 7PM

The Wall Street Alphas proudly present The Divine 9 Sing Broadway. Join us for an unforgettable evening at 54 Below and prepare to witness a celebration of Broadway from a “Divine” Perspective. The evening will feature exceptional talents from the Broadway and Off-Broadway musical community who are also members of the Divine 9. The Divine 9 is composed of five fraternities and four sororities. Each of these organizations were established with unique core values but shared a common goal: to educate and uplift the Black community from racial inequities.

Produced by Ken Alston Jr., with music direction by Gary Mitchell Jr., experience the harmonious fusion of culture and artistry as these gifted artists showcase their talents on stage. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind concert that promises to enchant and inspire audiences with the essence of Broadway magic from a unique perspective.

Featuring Maurice Alpharicio, Ken Alston Jr, Leslie-Payton Alston, Antoine Dolberry, Tiffany Francès, Jeremy Kelsey, Tae Leon, Dayna Quincy, Alexis Tidwell, and Melissa Victor.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISLAND TAKEOVER: TURNING UP THE HEAT! CELEBRATING CARIBBEAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH – JUNE 17 AT 9:30PM

Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month with Island Takeover: Turning Up The Heat! Join us at 54 Below for a night where artists from some of the hottest islands in the Caribbean serenade you with Broadway’s sultriest tracks. If you didn’t think musical theater could be fiery and passionate, guess again! It’s well known that Caribbeans just bring a certain something to the mix and with this group of Broadway vets and fresh on the towns, you’ll leave this night wanting more.

Hosted and produced by The Nou Collective’s Kelsey Fonise and Sabrina Victor, Island Takeover: Turning Up The Heat! will feature songs from Dreamgirls, The Wild Party, Jelly’s Last Jam, and more.

Featuring Zaria Aikens, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Jerusha Cavazos, Katherine George, Safiya Harris, Don Jeanis, Marla Louissaint, Wildlin Pierrevil, Peyton Rowe, Laughton Royce, Tieisha Thomas, Sabrina Victor, and Ivan Cecil Walks.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Andreas: PARIS TO BROADWAY – JUNE 18 & 26 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Christine Andreas returns to 54 Below with her critically acclaimed show: Paris to Broadway. With songs by Piaf, Charles Trenet, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kern, Porter, Berlin, Bacharach and David, Lerner and Loewe, and Silvestri, you will be transported from wherever you are, to the City of Light, Paris… to the Champs Elysees… to a Parisian café… to the streets of Pigalle that gave the world Edith Piaf….then back again, trans-Atlantic to the glittering lights of Manhattan and onto the Broadway stages that Christine and Martin Silvestri know so well! It will be an evening to remember. Featuring Martin Silvestri on piano and accordion.

Christine Andreas’ shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and most recently PIAF – No Regrets, received unanimous raves, leaving The New York Times “thunderstruck” and audiences “electrified!” Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award® nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F. Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards. She won theatre-goers’ hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Award® nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Award® nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel and starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY’s finest cabaret rooms to The White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CDs: Love is Good, Here’s to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set, and PIAF – No Regrets. Intrigued…..? Visit christineandreas.com

$39 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $99 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PREQUELS, SEQUELS, AND THREEQUELS – JUNE 18 AT 9:30PM

These musicals were just so good they kept giving us more. Enjoy a night of prequels, sequels and threequels at 54 Below. From Wicked and Love Never Dies to Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Disenchanted, Mamma Mia 2, and so much more, you’ll have a blast returning to characters you know and love! Produced by Julie Biancheri.

Featuring Liberty Ashe, Aja Simone Baitey, Maggie Bera, Julie Biancheri, Sondrine Lee Bontemps, Jamiel T Burkhart, Flynn Jungbin Byun, Melani Carrié, Jesse Lynn Harte, Alyssa Jaffe, Maggie Rose Keene, Emma Krajicek, Drake Leach, Ashley Lennick, Cole Russell, Austin Sidito, and Jaclyn Wood.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IVAN CHRISTOPHER: FREEDOM SONG – JUNE 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ivan Christopher makes his 54 Below debut in Freedom Song, a Juneteenth journey through R&B, blues, spirituals, and gospel. Featuring some of your favorite classics as well as original music by Ivan Christopher and Dionne McClain-Freeney (Park Slope: 1976, The Cotillion, This One Girl’s Story), the show will be a celebration of hope and perseverance. Come prepared to sing, clap, cry, and shout during this unforgettable evening!

Ivan Christopher grew up a church kid in Philadelphia, PA, where his love for gospel music was enriched by the sounds of R&B and jazz in the car on the way to school, classical violin lessons on the weekends, and the occasional hip hop he snuck on the radio in the basement with his brother. It is those influences, coupled with rock and college a cappella, that would shape his vocal stylings. But it would be his journey toward accepting himself as a gay man, and the tragic loss of his beloved grandmother, that would compel him to become a songwriter, penning lyrics that express his belief in the perseverance of joy through life’s hardships. To hear Ivan Christopher is to hear the voice of one who has truly been tried in the fire, but has “come out as pure gold.”

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRICKS: A NEW MUSICAL BY CHARLENE JEAN AND FRANKLIN RANKIN – JUNE 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join multi-faceted artists Charlene Jean and Franklin Rankin at 54 Below as they present a selection of songs from their new musical BRICKS, in honor and celebration of Juneteenth. BRICKS, a funk rock show, centers on a young woman blessed with the ability to see the spirits of Black and Indigenous spaces that flourished before her time; a gift inherited from her mother. We meet Maelle Etienne, a gifted child and her equally gifted and protective mother, Colette Etienne. D’Aija, Colette’s rebellious and late older sister, connects with Maelle in ways that Colette fears would lead to Maelle’s demise.

BRICKS has been described as “a 20-year music tour of retroactive-reparations,” reaching from modern-day Washington Square Park back to the biblical Jericho. Hear songs from BRICKS, including “Fog,” “Jericho,” “Let Me in So I Can Love You,” and other pieces centered around connecting our past to our futures. Music direction by David Kawanara.

Featuring Lauren Gissentanna, Subiya Mboya, Kevin Tappan Jr., and Simón Gómez Villegas.

Charlene Jean is a 2022 MAP Grant Fund awardee, a 2023 New Georges Audrey Resident, a 2023/2024 Creative Capital WILD FUTURES finalist, and a 2023 finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant, Van Lier New Voices, Richard Rodgers Award, and NYSAF Founders Award. Jean also works as a dramaturg.

Franklin Rankin is a professional guitarist and songwriter. Having worked with world class artists such as Nona Hendryx, Azealia Banks, Mwenso and the Shakes, and Rashaad Newsome’s Assembly, Rankin has also been featured on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon in the “Battle of the Instant Songwriters.” Rankin leads the pop/soul group Big Stuff and The Franklin Rankin Quartet, a jazz/funk collective.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THAT’S AMORE: CELEBRATING ITALIAN AMERICAN HISTORY – JUNE 20 AT 7PM

Join Broadway stars Analise Scarpaci, Casey Garvin, Rachel Zatcoff, and more at 54 Below as we celebrate Italian American music, tradition, and history. That’s Amore will feature popular songs you know and love like “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Mambo Italiano,” and “Volare.” Come sing along, and relive memories of Old Napoli! You won’t want to miss this fun-filled evening. Produced by Raquel Fernandez, music direction by Charles Santoro.

Featuring Nicole DeLuca, Vincent DiPeri, Raquel Nobile Fernandez, Anthony Festa, Casey Garvin, Michael Mott, Chris Ruggiero, Charles Santoro, Dominic Scaglione Jr., Analise Scarpaci, and Rachel Zatcoff.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JUNE 20 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Christpher Brian, John Easterlin, Paul J. Hernandez, Luke Hawkins, Nick Manna, MOIPEI, Henry O’Connell, Izaya Perrier, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – JUNE 21 & 25 & JULY 2 & 7 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

$171.50 cover charge (includes $16.50 in fees). $231.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S A DRAG!: PRIDE MONTH EDITION – JUNE 21 AT 9:30PM

Tara Bull, alongside an all drag artist cast, is excited to host Broadway’s a Drag! Tara will be joined by a variety of New York’s best drag queens with drag pianist extraordinaire, Lyra Vega, who will perform some of Broadway’s classic hits live at the fabulous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Tara Bull, Broadway’s a Drag is a collection of theatre’s greatest songs performed as they were originally intended: by drag queens. From Little Shop of Horrors to Wicked, these queens will have all of Broadway covered… in glitter! Come see Broadway like you’ve never seen it before.

Featuring Mercy Be, Dreama Belle, Tara Bull, Corma Kelley, Creatine Price, Gina Tonic, Lyra Vega, Wesley, and WorshipHER.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. Sherrod Brown & MORE! – JUNE 22 AT 1PM

We’re bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, and arranger Rashad McPherson, you’ll be clamoring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul.

Featuring Sherrod Brown, JeNard Carpenter, Max Chambers, Mariama Diop, and Taylor-Marie Parker.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, David Kawamura on guitar, Criston Oates on bass, and Malachi Mabson on keys.

Featuring supporting vocalists Tyneshia Hill, Keeara Powell, Kareda Robinson, and Dev Woodson.

A special menu has been created for the Gospel Brunch. It includes classics such as Eggs Benedict, Buttermilk Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Anthony Nunziata – JUNE 23 AT 7PM

Don’t miss this special one-night-only concert featuring the songs of award-winning singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata. He returns to 54 Below performing a new concert of his timeless originals including “Back to You,” “The Time We Have,” “Just One Prayer Away,” “I Found a Home,” “Will You Be My Everyday?” “That’s God Talking,” and many others. The concert features behind-the-scenes stories of the songs he’s co-written with Blessing Offor, Victoria Shaw, Tommy Karlas, Michael Feinstein, Jeff Franzel, Nina Ossoff, Dan Godlin, Maria Christensen, and Tom Kimmel. This is your chance to be the first to hear the songs you’ll soon be hearing on the radio and on the big screen.

The Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based Nunziata travels the world with his compelling live concert experiences making over 80 yearly concert appearances from symphony concert halls and performing arts centers to theaters and nightclubs. Get ready to be moved like you’ve never been moved before.

Musical direction by Jeff Franzel.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HAZBIN HOTEL – JUNE 23 AT 9:30PM

Hey sinners! Want a chance at salvation? Join us at 54 Below for a soul saving night at the “Hazbin Hotel.” It will be a “Happy Day in Hell” when you experience songs from Lucifer’s favorite webseries-turned-TV show, including “Loser, Baby,” “Whatever it Takes,” “Respectless,” “Poison,” and so many more like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, the concert is produced and directed by Katie Royse Ginther and Izy Taylor of Kitchen Sink Theatre Company.

Music direction by Asher Muldoon.

Featuring Samuel Vincent Aubuchon, Kitty Baker, Sam Bash, Ted Calvin, Sofia Carregha, Juan Castro, Zach Faust, Katie Royse Ginther, Kris Glorioso, Abby Goldberg, BT Hayes, Samuel Langshteyn, Rachel Marie, Anthony Rodriguez, Erin Rosenfeld, Anna Telfer, and Samantha Tullie.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

IVAN CHRISTOPHER: FREEDOM SONG June 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

BRICKS: A NEW MUSICAL BY CHARLENE JEAN AND FRANKLIN RANKIN June 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

