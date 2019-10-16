Leslie Orofino Comes to Don't Tell Mama's

Leslie Orofino will be returning with SHINE the music/lives of 4 fearless women ~ when things got tough ~ they got stronger ~ and became the stars that shine even today ...Lady Gaga, Peggy Lee, Dorothy Fields and Alberta Hunter to N.Y. and Ct. It's a mixture of broadway, blues, jazz, contemporary and a whole lot of fun. She will be accompanied by musicians, Tracy Stark on piano and Boots Maleson on bass. Louis Pietig is directing. Limited seating ~ reservations highly recommended.

Details on www.leslieorofino.com Sunday, Nov., 3 ~ Don't Tell Mama's at 7:30 Reserve www.donttellmamanyc.com or call after 4:00 212 ~757~0788







