Leslee Warren ME MYSELF & EYE: SONGS FROM A NEARSIGHTED GIRL Will Conclude Pangea Run

The much-acclaimed revival of Leslee Warren's award-nominated debut cabaret show has been playing the cozy downtown club Pangea, much to the delight of fans old and new, since April 22nd. Warren has decided to conclude her run on May 15th with an afternoon performance at 1 pm.

Me Myself & Eye: Songs From A Nearsighted Girl invites guests to share Leslee's visual challenges and triumphs through the use of well-known and much-loved standards, as well as compositions from the world of pop music. Growing up nearsighted, using eyeglasses at the age of three, the experience of seeing her mother's face for the very first time, learning first-hand whether or not teenage boys make passes at teenage girls wearing thick glasses, and the unbelievable miracle that is contact lenses all come into her story before Leslee makes her way to New York City, where she finds that the world may not see her quite the same was that she sees the world.

Me Myself & Eye is arranged and Musical Directed by Gregory Toroian, who accompanies Leslee Warren on piano, while Skip Ward joins in on bass, and David Silliman provides the percussion.



Tickets to Me Myself & Eye are $20 in advance or $25 at the door (cash only), and the food & beverage minimum is $20. Pangea requires all guests to provide Proof of Vaccination with a photo ID, and the house opens one hour before the show for food and beverage service.



Reservations for Me Myself & Eye can be made on the Pangea website HERE and a preview of the program can be seen below.

Photo of Leslee Warren courtesy of Sue Matsuki.