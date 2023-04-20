Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lena Moy-Borgen To Debut New Show IT'S A MAN'S WORLD at Don't Tell Mama

Musical comedy powerhouse returns to her cabaret home with gender exploration in music.

Apr. 20, 2023  

3 time MAC award nominee Lena Moy-Borgen is back on the boards with an exciting new solo show titled IT'S A MAN'S WORLD that is all about gender roles and how we pass them along to future generations. Employing compositions from Rodgers and Hammerstein and Jerry Herman, songs made famous by Cyndi Lauper and Shania Taub, and many musical surprises, Lena brings her usual blend of comedy, show tunes, mash-ups and belting to a show that lines up with the quality of entertainment for which she has built a strong reputation. See the performer that Broadway World calls " a modern day Fanny Brice!"

IT'S A MAN'S WORLD

Musical Director: Katy Pfaffl

$20 cover ($15 for MAC members) + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks)

Don't Tell Mama

May 4, 18, and 25 at 7pm

May 4 reservations can be accessed HERE.

May 18 reservations can be accessed HERE.

May 25 reservations can be accessed HERE.

Photo and Card design: Helane Blumfield

About Lena Moy-Borgen:


Lena Moy-Borgen is a New York City based performer, writer, and drama teacher. She has appeared onstage and off at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Signature Theatre Company, The Public Theatre, PS 122, Paper Mill Playhouse, Bushwick Starr, and more! She was one of the Top 5 contestants in Mama's Next Big Act competition (2016) at Don't Tell Mama's, as well as the full time host of the competition in 2019. She is a 3 time MAC award nominee (2019 and 2020). Her cabaret shows include Moy-Borgen & Bourne's Office Party (with Cheo Bourne), Glam Girl in a Grunge World, LenaLenaLena: The Holiday Show, The Awards Show, and The Super Pregnant Show. Lena is the Executive Director of Play On! Studios, a theater and music enrichment studio on the Upper West Side (playonstudios.com). See more at lenamoyborgen.com

