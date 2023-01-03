Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Len Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 Below

The performance is on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Len Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 Below

Routledge Press' highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.

Join us on February 8th, for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Scheduled to appear in the concert are George Lee Andrews, LaDonna Burns, Jim Brochu, Len Cariou, Kevin Chamberlain, Beth Fowler, Alexandra Amadeo Frost, Janine LaManna, and Lee Roy Reams.

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Fifty Key Stage Musicals will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Michael Lavine.

Schneider said, "Putting this concert together will be just one of many incredible resources for future students of musical theatre that will be available to them through the Fifty Key Musicals series. We are so honored that so many legends will be back to tell us their memories of creating these landmark shows."

Testimonials to the power of the book include:

"This book is a wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched and thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love." - John Doyle, Tony Award Winning Director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

"An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider's book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past." - Susan Stroman, Tony Award Winning Director/Choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

"If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read Fifty Key Musicals." - Jerry Zaks, Four Time Tony Award Winning Director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Fifty Key Stage Musicals will play Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, September 11th, 2022, at 9:30pm in a concert directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551




ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week Photo
ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week
Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, kicks off it's 2023 season at The Green Room 42, Thursday, January 5th.
Feature: People To Watch In Cabaret And Concert In 2023 Photo
Feature: People To Watch In Cabaret And Concert In 2023
Some of the people from the 2022 list have gone on to great things, so be sure to keep an eye out for these folks in 2023.
Photos: Erich Bergen Rings in the New Year at the Wick Theatre Photo
Photos: Erich Bergen Rings in the New Year at the Wick Theatre
Back in 60s, Jackie Gleason filled a railroad car with pals for a trip from NYC to Miami for his TV show.  In the 1920’s Henry Flagler organized a similar journey with a “party train” of friends..destination Palm Beach.  
THE ROYAL HOUR Celebrating SIX Premieres on Sirius XM Radio Tonight Photo
'THE ROYAL HOUR' Celebrating SIX Premieres on Sirius XM Radio Tonight
Sirius XM Radio’s On Broadway Channel 77 will premiere “The Royal Hour,” an exclusive multi-part broadcast series celebrating SIX: Live On Broadway featuring Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and original Broadway Queens as they share behind-the-scenes stories about SIX and the Grammy® nominated album on Saturday, December 31 at 6pm ET (encore on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 3pm ET).

More Hot Stories For You


'THE ROYAL HOUR' Celebrating SIX Premieres on Sirius XM Radio Tonight'THE ROYAL HOUR' Celebrating SIX Premieres on Sirius XM Radio Tonight
December 31, 2022

Sirius XM Radio’s On Broadway Channel 77 will premiere “The Royal Hour,” an exclusive multi-part broadcast series celebrating SIX: Live On Broadway featuring Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and original Broadway Queens as they share behind-the-scenes stories about SIX and the Grammy® nominated album on Saturday, December 31 at 6pm ET (encore on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 3pm ET).
See Marylin Maye, SWINGIN' SONDHEIM & More at Birdland in January 2023See Marylin Maye, SWINGIN' SONDHEIM & More at Birdland in January 2023
December 28, 2022

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this January with a full slate of nightly performances! See the lineup, how to get tickets, and more!
Stefano May to Bring Night of Music & Storytelling to 54 Below in JanuaryStefano May to Bring Night of Music & Storytelling to 54 Below in January
December 28, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Stefano May in a curated live performance on January 18, 2023. Stefano May is an Italian-born artist who uses his rich musical background as a classically trained pianist to inspire themes of love, community, and healing throughout his repertoire.
Celebrate New Year's Eve at The Green Room 42 With SHAGADELIC DISCOCelebrate New Year's Eve at The Green Room 42 With SHAGADELIC DISCO
December 28, 2022

This New Year's Eve, The Green Room 42 and the fabulously-chique Green Fig hospitality group at YOTEL hosts a groovy New Year's Shagadelic Disco party right in the heart of Times Square. The neomodern Social Drink & Food at YOTEL raises the bar for midtown entertainment with its retro accommodations mixed with futuristic design.
Christian Finnegan, Sabrina Wu & More to Perform at THIS IS A GOOD STANDUP SHOW at CaveatChristian Finnegan, Sabrina Wu & More to Perform at THIS IS A GOOD STANDUP SHOW at Caveat
December 27, 2022

Andrew Barlow (hot bartender) and Justin Catchens (tattoo double for The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson) host this good stand up show. Just your everyday stand up show, but this one is good, from top to bottom, no stinkers on this line up.
share