Lee Roy Reams & More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

JEEMELL GREEN: FROM CURTAIN CALL TO ALTAR CALL – JANUARY 20 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

JeeMell Green returns to 54 Below after a smashing debut in the Gospel Brunch series, to bridge the worlds of Broadway and gospel with, From Curtain Call to Altar Call, bringing audiences an evening that celebrates the power of storytelling and spirituality. Join JeeMell as he shares an electrifying experience, transforming the stage into a space of soaring melodies featuring iconic songs from Dreamgirls, Disney’s The Lion King, SpongeBob the Musical, and more, all reimagined with a spiritual twist. Expect an evening of powerful vocals, inspiring arrangements, and a vibrant, intimate atmosphere that feels like both a revival and a celebration. Don’t miss this unforgettable night—where Gospel meets the grandeur of Broadway classics in a way you’ve never heard before.

Music direction by Dr. Brandon Waddles. Featuring Arnesia Jones, Candace Potts, Ashley White, and Aris Yancey. Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, Jeff Haurt on keys, and Criston Oates on bass guitar.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ANIMATED MOVIES THROUGH THE DECADES – JANUARY 20 AT 9:30PM

Join us for an unforgettable night at 54 Below celebrating beloved animated movies through the decades! Featuring the swinging tunes from shows such as Disney’s The Jungle Book, Disney’s The Aristocats, Disney’s Oliver & Company, the folk-inspired ballads of Robin Hood, and many more. Produced by Auna Kemp and accompanied by a live jazz band, this show will bring these childhood favorites roaring back to life. It’s a nostalgic journey you won’t want to miss!

Music direction by Gordon Au.

Featuring Jada, Charly Kay, Auna Kemp, Robert Kemp, George Krissa, Jake Letts, Toby Lightman, Tenzin Malaika-Huisman, Jillian Paige, and Oliver Richman.

Joined by Hope DiMaria on violin and The Grand St. Stompers.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FUTUREFEST – JANUARY 21 & 22 AT 7PM

After eight sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to 54 Below!

Presented by the Festival of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high-school and college students sing songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

Students are selected from a variety of high schools/colleges such as NYU, Pace University, Fordham, Columbia, Stuyvesant HS, Bronx High School of Science, Regis HS, Bronx Prep, Democracy Prep, Monsignor Farrell, Notre Dame Academy, Pelham HS, Bronx School of the Arts, and LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts.

Bob Klein, Linda Shusett, and Marcia Seligson (Past Producing Artistic Director of Reprise, UCLA) and Luis Cardenas and Sarah Rosenberg (Artistic Directors of Open Hydrant Theater Company) are proud and honored to bring FutureFest to New York City! Join us for an exciting evening of musical theatre presented by tomorrow’s stars. Hosted by Tyrese Shawn Avery.

The performance on Jan 21 will feature Briana Aponté, Luz Arvelo, Richelle Assan, Mia Blackman, Noemi Bolano, Victoria Caraballosa, Toby Chernesky, Violet Winter Cilen, Brianna Contreras, Elbi Cespedes, Giuliana Gallone, Josh Garcia, Theresa Gardner, Deborah Gerofsky, Isabella Gonzalez, Mikaya Guity, Lewis Robert Gurgis, Soleil Hall, Lavienna Ingram, Carmella Kaiser, Joseph Keegan, Alex Lynch, Gianeé Martinez, Brendyn Molnar, Juliet Pearson, Lauryn Savela, Jociel Tambone, Norberto Troncoso, Brianna Vargas, Matthew White, Lillian Xe, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Jan 22 will feature Isabella Aguilo, Diana Anand, Cole Bellorgey, Layla Hope Clarke, Josh Garcia, Jazmine Garnica, Jordan Greenberg, Amy Herzberg, Tess Kaplan, Ryan Reaves, Xyan Richmond, Caroline Rohde, Amy Santoso, Raquel Sciacca, Mari Southgate, Melan Troncoso, Sandra Valeska, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE KILBANES – JANUARY 21 AT 9:30PM

The Kilbanes are proud to bring their story-forward, rock-driven musical theater style to 54 Below! Directed and produced by the Kilbanes, New Writers at 54! The Kilbanes will feature songs from their musical, My Antonia. Commissioned by Latte Da Theatre and created with Noah Brody and Jessie Austrian of Fiasco Theater, My Antonia features sweeping folk songs and an intimate story about the strength of women and the power of community. Join us for an inspiring evening of catchy melodies and masterful storytelling!

Featuring special guests LaRaisha Dionne, Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Hundred Days) and Trent Saunders (Dead Outlaw, Hadestown).

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! YOU AND I, STARRING BRADLEY RICHES – JANUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

One couple, one lifetime – where nothing is quite straightforward. Join us for the 54 Below debut of You and I, a new musical by UK writer, Berklee-trained Benjamin Ward. With a soaring contemporary pop-MT score, You and I explored the paths relationships can take – from friendship to romance, breakup to grief – or perhaps even hope and a happy ending. Starring “Heartstopper”‘s Bradley Riches and more stars to be announced!

You and I arrives at 54 Below fresh from an acclaimed concert production in London. In 2023, an album of the songs was released on all major music platforms, featuring hits such as “Blink of an Eye” and “Freeze the Frame.”

Directed and produced by Taylor Jay for Taylor Jay Productions. Musical direction by Benjamin Ward. Featuring Jacob Fowler, Tommy Kaiser, Mason Olshavsky, Bradley Riches, and more stars to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UTE LEMPER SINGS KURT WEILL – JANUARY 23 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand, 54 Below presents renowned international chanteuse and star of Broadway’s Chicago, Ute Lemper with her new show honoring Kurt Weill. Ute celebrates the 125th anniversary of the birth of the great composer. She takes us back to her roots in Berlin and her internationally acclaimed groundbreaking recordings from the mid eighties.

Join us for an exquisite musical journey through Weill’s life, the Berlin years, the years in exile in Paris, and the glorious American compositions. Ute is the definitive artist interpreting Kurt Weill’s songbook in the most authentic and unique way. Ute Lemper is internationally known for her interpretations of Kurt Weill’s songs from the German, French, and American chapters of his compositions. With critical acclaim and wide renown as one of Weill’s foremost musical interpreters, Ute continues to be an ambassador to this music and this very unique composer. A dedicated storyteller and historian, Ute takes you on a journey through Kurt Weill’s life – through the painful and glorious times he experienced as a composer and into his life as a Jewish man in a world that confronted him with the most difficult of challenges.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SHOULD I FEEL, BY DEAN TYLER K – JANUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Moving into a college dorm can be very exciting… that is, until you find out your roommate is your polar opposite. Chad, a confident queer, meets his new roommate, Sean, a conservative hermit. With the help, or possible detriment of their inner voices, will they be able to make the arrangement work?

Filled with laughter, struggle, and hard-hitting questions, Should I Feel is a new, original musical with book, music, and lyrics by Dean Tyler K, most well known for his 2022 BroadwayWorld Award nominated original musical Alone at 54 Below, his 2023 one-man play Welcome to Chaos with NY Theatre Festival, and his continuous belief in the importance of original theatre. Join us at 54 Below for a concert premiere performance of a fresh queer story!

Featuring Will Dusek, Anabelle June, Isa Peña, Hunter Quinn, Bryan George Rowell, and Tiffany Heather Samantha (Ryan Stutz).

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEE ROY REAMS: ME & BETTY (AKA LAUREN BACALL) – JANUARY 24 & 25 AT 7PM

The performance on Jan 25 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams premieres his brand new show, Me & Betty (AKA Lauren Bacall)!

Join us as Lee Roy reminisces with stories and songs about his up-close-and-personal relationship with the legendary star Lauren Bacall. He knew, worked with, and loved Lauren Bacall… but when they were alone, she was Betty Joan Perske from the Bronx! Book now for the inside scoop!

The Tony Award-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. Now join us for Lee Roy’s newest evening of unforgettable stories and songs!

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FEMALE GAYS: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF QUEER WOMEN – JANUARY 24 AT 9:30PM

Join Outside the Lines in a tribute to your favorite queer female artists. From the Indigo Girls to MUNA to Reneé Rapp, we’re throwing the male gaze out the window and embracing The Female Gays. Produced by Outside the Lines (a company operated by Emma Cavage, Grace Goble, Jenna Giordano, and McKayla Witt), this evening will consist of music written by and for queer women. Featuring some of your favorite songs like “Silk Chiffon,” “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Pretty Girls,” it’s a Femininomenon at 54 Below.

Directed by Emma Cavage, with music direction by Scott Yezzi.

Featuring Giuliana Augello, Becca Carter Freeman, Jenna Giordano, Grace Goble, Livvie Goble, Julia Ty Goldberg, Amanda Rose Gross, Audrey Hare, Candice Hatakeyama, Emma Mineo, Ren Parker, Erin Rosenfeld, Grace Rundberg, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Cat Barker on bass, Abby Gross on drums, Charlotte Weinman on guitar, and Scott Yezzi on piano.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JANUARY 25 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Jack D’Emilio, Lianne Marie Dobbs, John Easterlin, Garrison Hunt, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Dana Picinich, Nazarria Workman, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH MARTI CUMMINGS – JANUARY 26 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn. Featuring Gem Annai, Castrata, and Bootsie Lefaris.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – JANUARY 26 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Starring special guest Megan Masako Haley, Javier Ignacio, Ramona Mallory, and Lucia Spina. Featuring Rob Maitner, Marquee Five, Lauren Maria Medina, and Jason Veasey.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TOMMIE WOFFORD: THE BARD, FEAT. GABRIELLA PIZZOLO & MORE! – JANUARY 26 AT 9:30PM

Join Tommie Wofford at 54 Below as he premieres his concept album simply titled, The Bard.

Tommie Wofford’s The Bard is a nuanced narrative of one’s journey dealing with society’s expectations, internal changes, and the pressures we often self impose. The Bard touches on topics such as religious trauma, grief, and mental health, allowing Wofford’s artistry to be the backdrop of his self-discovery and spiritual growth. The Bard, a title built heavily around the idea of embracing one’s self identity, seeks to engage the audience with a multi perspective view of our development as individuals, taking a deeper look at our journey through life and how it contributes to who’ve we become, or rather, who we’re becoming.

This 10 track concept album serves as Wofford’s debut release, a concise yet complete body of work which follows a myriad of cabaret performances and self produced full length shows. A side by side fellowship of remarkable artists, whose work ranges across both professional and collegiate theater landscapes, these vocalists express their light by bringing Wofford’s edgy and progressive, yet hymn-like songs to life. The Bard, a deeply thoughtful and emotionally charged piece, brings self awareness and visual performance together in a powerful evening not to be missed.

Co-produced and directed by Jamiel T. Burkhart. Featuring Aidan Arbona, RJ Christian (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and Cameron Reese as guest composers.

Featuring Nicholas Barrón, Faye Bean, Jeffrey Cornelius, Quinn Dembecki, Akshara Gunda, Pablo David Laucerica, Tori Jade Lopez, Rebecca Madeira, Jai McAllister, Alessandro Mejia, Armani Moon, Mason Olshavsky, Gabriella Pizzolo, Renee Shohet, Indya Skye, Ava Diane Tyson, and Oscar Williams.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

JEEMELL GREEN: FROM CURTAIN CALL TO ALTAR CALL January 20 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

NEW MUSICAL! SHOULD I FEEL, BY DEAN TYLER K January 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

LEE ROY REAMS: ME & BETTY (AKA LAUREN BACALL) January 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED January 26 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

