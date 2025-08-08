Leah Crocetto, Rex Smith and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond including Leah Crocetto, Rex Smith and more. See the full lineup here!

54 CELEBRATES Henry Mancini – AUGUST 11 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Stars of Broadway and cabaret celebrate legendary American composer, conductor, arranger, pianist, and flutist Henry Mancini in an exciting evening. Often cited as one of the greatest composers in the history of film, his many accolades include 4 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, 20 Grammy Awards, and a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year would have been this musical icon’s 100th birthday. In honor of the man who gave us “Moon River,” “Two for the Road,” “Le Jazz Hot,” “The Days of Wine and Roses,” and more, we’re bringing together an all-star line-up to pay tribute to his genius.

Featuring Deniz Cordell, Nicolas King, Javier Muñoz, Christine Pedi, Steve Ross, Tony Award® nominee AJ Shively, KT Sullivan, and Tony Award® nominee Jane Summerhays.

Michael Lavine will be hosting and musically directing the evening.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Leah Crocetto: A QUIET THING – AUGUST 12 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Grammy Award-winning American soprano Leah Crocetto will make her 54 Below debut with her show A Quiet Thing. Described by The New York Times as possessing an “agile coloratura technique and a feeling for the Italianate style… with warmth, full penetrating sound and tenderness,” Crocetto continues to astonish audiences with her moving portrayals of opera’s greatest heroines. She’s played such opera houses as The Metropolitan Opera, Opera Australia, San Francisco Opera, Opera Frankfurt, English National Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Washington National Opera, Fondazione di Petruzelli, Teatro La Fenice, Opera National de Bordeaux, Arena di Verona, and Seattle Opera. Now she brings her love of other styles to 54 Below with an evening of jazz, standards, and show tunes (with a little opera thrown in for good measure), chronicling her career from small towns in Michigan and Connecticut to the major opera stages of the world.

The evening will feature musical direction by Ronny Michael Greenberg, with direction by Michael Kirk Lane.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! TWELVE MAIDS – AUGUST 12 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an epic evening featuring the songs of the original musical Twelve Maids. Created by Amanda Fischler and Adam Gloc, Twelve Maids takes you behind-the-scenes of life in Ithaca during Odysseus’s journey in The Odyssey, from the never-before-heard point of view of a palace maid. Often silenced or glossed over, Penelope’s maids are given a voice for the very first time in this dynamic new musical. Our stellar cast will transport you to Bronze Age Greece, where love, loyalty, and laughs await. Featuring breathtaking ballads, dazzling duets, and electric ensemble numbers, Twelve Maids is sure to excite lovers of myth and musical theater alike.

Featuring Amanda Fischler, Griffin Hutchins, Michelle Jennings, Ari Mack, Tania Mazariego, Gabbi McCarren, and Peter Rezkalla.

All cast will double as maids, suitors, and villagers where necessary.

Also joined by Thomas Deen Baker (male swing) and Kaden Potak (female swing).

Created by Amanda Fischler (Life Insurance, Snow White), with book & lyrics also by Fischler and music by Adam Gloc (Catching Fireflies, San Francisco Daydream) who also serves as music director.

Social media advisor: Federico Hradek.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GEORGE BUGATTI: THE GREAT STORY OF BROADWAY JAZZ – AUGUST 13 AT 7PM

Famed jazz singer/musician George Bugatti, a headliner in Las Vegas and L.A., who has performed with everyone from Tony Bennett to Michel Legrand, returns to his hometown, New York City, to tell (and play and sing!) the history of jazz on Broadway. And what a story it is! With George Bugatti at the helm, you will be guided through the pivotal moments and the great songs that made jazz on Broadway a musical theater legacy. From Eubie Blake, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Fats Waller, and Harold Arlen to Cy Coleman, Kander & Ebb, and beyond, Broadway jazz has been the pulse and the heartbeat of the Great White Way! And George Bugatti will perform it all with the grace, style, and the musical chops that all of these songs deserve!

Legendary NYC impresario Scott Siegel will produce and direct Mr. Bugatti’s show. In his 25-year career, Siegel has produced, written, and directed more than 600 major concert events that have been performed all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing shows for Michael Feinstein and creating Broadway by the Year for New York City’s The Town Hall that ran for 22 years.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPEAKING OUT, SINGING LOUDER!: STANDING UP THROUGH SONG – AUGUST 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a powerful night of Broadway music as we amplify marginalized voices, fostering hope and community in these challenging times in Speaking Out, Singing Louder! Performers from all over the world are coming together and will donate a portion of the proceeds to Democracy Forward – a national legal organization that advances democracy and social progress through litigation, policy and public education, and regulatory engagement – supporting those affected by changes to their rights.

Prepare to hear songs from your favorite musicals such as “Seasons of Love,” “She Used to Be Mine,” and many other inspiring selections. This cabaret is produced by Makaila Anderson, a student at the Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT). Music direction and piano by Darrick Brown.

Featuring Trinity Acker-Neves, Makaila Anderson, Mark Bonney, Isabella Concetta Borte, Angelina Brennen, Nadia Comba, Olivia Conti, Caetano de Sá, Ty Ford-Everett, Gabby Gibbs, Samantha Hallenberg, Eve Harrison, Hunter Hurt, Sofia Jaramillo, Josiah Jennings, Callie Lepselter, Morgan Maher, Paola Marcías, Venice Ella Mayor, Maggie McClure, Bea Mienik, Abigail Mokady, Jacob Morrell, Amber Quinn, Emily Rose, Kal Scott, Jensenn Tavssberger, Ava Tyler, Grace Wilkerson, and Alana Zimon.

Joined by Darrick Brown on piano, Zach Friedman on bass, Jonathan Goldberg on guitar, and Mitchell Lee on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Frank Sinatra: THE CONCERT! – AUGUST 14 AT 7PM

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics!

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert, created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TROPICANA: A CUBAN CABARET – AUGUST 14 AT 9:30PM

Tropicana: A Cuban Cabaret will transport you to 1950s Havana, a time when Cuba was alive and thriving. With a live Cuban band and some of NYC’s finest Latine performers, this show will take you on a luscious journey back in time: showgirls, salsa, feathers, glitz and glamour. You’ll get lost in the aroma of cigars, sugar cane and the sweet sounds of Guaguancó. Music direction by Daniel Gutierrez.

Featuring Pixie Aventura, Molly Hagman, Brayan Llamoza, Amanda Lopez, Machiran, Claudia Mulet, Julius Anthony Rubio, and Emma Sofia.

Joined by Facundo Colman on percussion, Daniel Guiterrez, and Santi Moyona.

Tropicana: A Cuban Cabaret is presented by Emma Sofia. Emma Sofia graduated from SUNY Purchase Dance Conservatory and immediately joined the international tour of West Side Story. She danced with contemporary ballet companies Morphoses and Ballet Hispánico. She made her debut in the original Broadway cast of Finding Neverland as Wendy before originating the role of Veruca Salt in Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She originated the roles of Cassandra and Skimbleshanks in CATS: The Jellicle Ball in the inaugural season of the Perelman Performing Arts Center in downtown NYC. TV credits include “Fosse/Verdon,” “Law and Order SVU,” “Alternatino,” Celia on “Call Your Mother,” and on film in the highly anticipated Kiss of the Spider Woman (2024).

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Rex Smith: CONFESSIONS OF A TEEN IDOL – AUGUST 15 & 16 AT 7PM

Join Rex’s journey of 40 years in sixty minutes (maybe a little longer) as he takes you on the rollercoaster ride of his career!

It’s a journey that has everything and more, from the crazy antics of rock ‘n’ roll to the excitement and pressure behind a six album deal as a number one Platinum Recording Artist with Columbia Records to two years opening for Ted Nugent and beyond. Rex will fill you in on what it was like to become an overnight sensation as a teen idol and the despair that came with the title. He’ll share insider info, giving audiences the scoop on his last concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd before their plane crash (and what really happened), his many TV/movie roles, and nabbing the lead role as the closing Danny Zuko in Grease on Broadway from an open call. You’ll hear all about his adventures with Kevin Kline and Linda Ronstadt during The Pirates of Penzance, and his star turns in Grand Hotel, Annie Get Your Gun, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Kiss Me, Kate, Sunset Boulevard, and Grease (again!). You’ll even hear what it was like to meet his 16 year old son for the first time… a son he never knew he had.

If you haven’t heard “the stories behind the stories,” then this is your show. Join Rex Smith for a musical evening full of rock and Broadway songs and celebrity dish from someone who was there.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BONNIE & CLYDE – AUGUST 15 AT 9:30PM

Join this talented cast for an intimate cabaret experience celebrating the electrifying and tragic story of Bonnie and Clyde, the iconic duo that captivated America in the 1930s. With songs from the critically acclaimed musical Bonnie & Clyde—featuring music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell—this performance will bring to life the fiery romance and thrilling drama of their legendary journey through the American heartland.

Featuring a mix of Broadway-style renditions and personal interpretations, the cast will perform some of the show’s most powerful numbers, including “Raise a Little Hell,” “This World Will Remember Us,” and “Dyin’ Ain’t So Bad,” while exploring the characters’ complex emotions and desires. Don’t miss this one-night-only performance that offers a fresh and intimate take on the beloved musical.

Directed and produced by Grace Mitscherlich.

Music direction by Marissa May.

Featuring Mackenzie Cannon, Katie Gleason, Mitchell Goecke, Sarah Gordon-Macey, Lainee Jentz, Ana Kirsch, Nicholas Kraft, Nicolas Nelson, Braxton Offor, Seth Remington, and Anna Telfer.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nick Cartell: BIG NICK ENERGY, FEAT. NATALIE CHARLÉ ELLIS & MORE! – AUGUST 17 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Grab your tickets for an electrifying evening as Nick Cartell returns for his third engagement at 54 Below—and this time, he’s bringing Big Nick Energy!

Best known as the long-running (pun-intended) Jean Valjean on the current North American tour of Les Misérables, Nick’s powerhouse vocals will be back in Broadway’s Living Room for a rousing night filled with dynamic performances and engaging stories, all delivered with Nick’s signature charm, which is basically the Broadway equivalent of a double shot of espresso (necessary to keep 24601-ing for over 1400 performances, right?).

Whether you’re a long-time fan or just someone who likes to see someone’s Big Nick Energy up close and personal, this show is sure to take the audience on a musical ride, from heartfelt ballads to high-energy bangers. Grab your tickets, and get ready for a night of high notes, hijinks, and maybe a few surprise cameos (spoiler: they’re BIG, too).

Don’t miss the chance to experience the vigor, vivacity, and vitality of Nick Cartell live, as he brings his unique Big Nick Energy to the iconic 54 Below stage!

Featuring Genevieve Ellis (Les Misérables national tour), Natalie Charlé Ellis (Death Becomes Her, Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Joshua Grosso (Les Misérables national tour, The Band’s Visit national tour), Benjamin H. Moore (Hell’s Kitchen, Harmony), and Nicole Morris (Les Misérables national tour).

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE WHITE HOUSE BY Darius Delk AND Matthew Lowy – AUGUST 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a thrilling evening featuring the songs of The White House, a new one-man musical by Darius Delk with additional arrangements and music by Matthew Lowy! In this unforgettable show, William Dorsey Swann tells the nighttime tale of the Bruce Dynasty from the perspective of Marie Laveau, the famed New Orleans herbalist, midwife, and Voodoo practitioner. Audiences will experience songs like “Mother,” “AuntieBellum,” “SneakyLink,” “Dreamland Descending,” and “Letters of Love.”

Produced and directed by Darius Delk (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical national tour, A Chorus Line international tour) with music direction by Matthew Lowy (The Music Man, Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof at Paper Mill Playhouse).

Joined by Jake McDonnell on rock guitar and Liam McGeary on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

