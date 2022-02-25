Laura Bell Bundy, Kimberley Locke & More Announced for The Green Room 42 March Lineup

The Green Room 42 has announced their March line-up for in-person performances. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club.

As previously announced, The Green Room 42 has launched $5 tickets in celebration of their 5th Anniversary: five $5 tickets will be available for every show through February 14, 2023.

All live in-person shows will also be live-streamed, enabling guests who may feel uncomfortable, have been exposed, are experiencing symptoms, or have tested positive to watch from the comfort of their homes until this wave passes. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

SONGS FROM "IN THE SHADE"A play with music by Daniel Egger & Tom Laverack

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

The real story of the writers Jean Stafford, Elizabeth Hardwick, and Lady Caroline Blackwood, and how each survived their marriage to the poet Robert Lowell. A show about creativity, solidarity, parenting, mental illness, love and marriage. Performed by TOM LAVERACK, PEARL RHEIN, and CAROLINE STRANGE, with more! Music Direction by MARK AMBROSINO.

POETRY/CABARET"Stepmotherland"Hosted by Thomas March

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

Nominated for four Broadway World Cabaret Awards including "Best Variety Show or Recurring Series". Poetry/Cabaret: STEPMOTHERLAND. DARREL ALEJANDRO HOLNES joins host and curator THOMAS MARCH for this special edition of NYC's "Variety Salon" as we celebrate the launch of Darrel's first full-length poetry collection Stepmotherland-"a tour-de-force debut collection about coming of age, coming out, and coming to America." Darrel and Thomas will offer a new take on being "in conversation" as they guide the audience through an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating the themes of Stepmotherland. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show will feature comedy, musical performances, and readings from PEGGY ROBLES-ALVARADO, CHRISTIN CATO, BRYAN TERRELL CLARK, GENESIS ADELIA COLLADO, MICHAEL MANZI, NICOLE VANESSA ORTIZ, ANDRES SANTIAGO PINA, PAVAR SNIPE, GARRETT TURNER, LYRA VEGA, and more! Music Director DREW WUTKE will once again be keeping things lively and smooth.

-----------------------------------

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

PHIL SLOVESFrom SpongeBob on Broadway"Stepping Out of the Friendzone"

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

Come see Broadway performer PHIL SLOVES (SpongeBob SquarePants) make his solo concert debut, on his 30th birthday, in his autobiographical concert, titled "Stepping Out Of The Friendzone". Often playing "the best friend", Phil is ready to prove that he is more than a comedian! Hear songs and medleys from popular Broadway shows sung by Phil and special guests! Step out of your apartment and join Phil as he steps into his next decade of life! With special guests JENN MAURER, JON REINHOLD and others! Musical Direction by CHARLES SANTORO.

THE MUSIC OF BEN CAPLAN"Songs For You"

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

In this new series created and produced by musical theater writer BEN CAPLAN, Songs for You gives performers the opportunity to create new songs specifically tailored for them. The idea behind each original song performed in Songs for You comes directly from the person singing it. From style to content to genre, nothing is off limits as Caplan writes personalized material for some of your favorite performers!

Ben Caplan is a musical theater writer, orchestrator, and music director. A graduate of NYU Tisch's drama program, Ben debuted his music with his concert Geeks, Misfits, and Nobodies followed by an evening featuring selections from his debut musical, I Don't Want to Talk About About It. Prior to the pandemic, Ben was selected to be a featured artist for the Broadway's Future Songbook Series at Lincoln Center which was highlighted by a concert of his music at the Bruno Walter Auditorium in January 2020. Most recently, Ben premiered his newest song cycle, Heart of the Moment, an evening of songs about romantic love. Ben's work has been showcased by artists ranging from Tony Award winning actors to some of Broadway's best and brightest emerging performers.

-----------------------------------

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28

MICHAEL McCORRY ROSE"Take Me Home"From Broadway's Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and "Fiyero" in Wicked

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Broadway singer and actor MICHAEL McCORRY ROSE (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, and Wicked) returns to Green Room 42 in his concert Take Me Home. Featuring songs by Garth Brooks, The Carter Family, Chris Stapleton, Trisha Yearwood, Cat Stevens, Bonnie Raitt, Ray LaMontagne and more. Rose returns to his roots with a set of unforgettable folk and country songs that shaped him as a singer. Backed by a red-hot country band led by music director JOSHUA ZECHER-ROSS (recently conducting Broadway's Be More Chill), join Rose for a night of rollicking, toe-tapping and soulful tunes as he looks back and heads home.

LINDSAY LAVINThe Beatles UnpluggedHere There and Everywhere

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

Join LINDSAY LAVIN as she returns to The Green Room 42 and achieves a huge item on her bucket list: A solo show of all Beatles songs. Like so many, Lindsay grew up listening to the Beatles and they have influenced her life and career in many ways. Come together for an evening of stripped down acoustic Beatles songs and let her take you down a long and winding road of personal anecdotes and stories of the Fab Four. Musical Director JODY SHELTON. Guitarist TIM BASON.

Lindsay Lavin, originally from Miami, FL, has a B.M. In vocal performance and songwriting from Berklee College of Music. Lindsay performs regularly around NYC in various concerts and cabarets including her show It's A Man's World which she co-created. Lindsay has sung Background Vocals for some amazing artists including Barry Manilow, Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo. Other credits: Truffles (off broadway), Titanique, RENT (Maureen), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Rachel). Lindsay is also a makeup artist and works with many other amazing performers and photographers in the city.

-----------------------------------



TUESDAY, MARCH 1

VOLKER GOETZE/MATT MALANOWSKI/MINO CINELU TRIO

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Artist, composer and trumpeter VOLKER GOETZE arrived in New York 19 years ago. His contributions to the music and art world are multifaceted. He recently produced New York City's first Sound Sculpture Walk (Sonic Gates) in Staten Island. He has toured the globe for over 12 years with his transcultural African-Harp and trumpet duo with griot and kora virtuoso Ablaye Cissoko, released multiple jazz albums including big band and orchestral while also creating feature documentaries - uplifting and inspiring communities and fans. Pianist MATT MALANOWSKI has been playing piano since the age of four. He has learned from many great musicians throughout New York. He studied under Jeremy Manasia and Stefon Harris. Matt has performed at many prestigious venues including but not limited to, Dizzy's Club Coca Cola, the Appel Room, the Jazz Gallery, An Die Musik, the Grammy Awards, Capitol Records Studios, Detroit Jazz Festival, Martha's Vineyard Jazz and Blues Festival, the Met Room, Club Bonafide, Webster Hall, Shapeshifter Lab, Carnegie Hall and Steinway Hall. Volker Goetze and pianist Matt Malanowski met in 2016 at the international jazz workshop at BANFF. In 2017, Matt joined Volker Goetze's Quintet and Duo and they toured in the United States and Europe. The duo is unique in that it reaches undefinable realms between jazz, World and Classical music. Volker Goetze is currently studying flamenco music with master guitarist Enrique Vargas from Madrid. Mr. Vargas played with Miles Davis and John McLaughlin and is one of the most sought out flamenco guitar teachers not only in Madrid, but around the world. These studies will inform the trumpet/piano duo for their new album release. It will honor the lifelong ties Chick Corea had to Spain recognizing the huge influence Corea had on both resident artists. The duo will also perform original compositions from both members, as well as feature those of Volker's most recent album entitled, "Silent Thunder."

-----------------------------------



FRIDAY, MARCH 4

SONGS OF HOPEA Concert to benefit Reach Within

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

Please join us for an uplifting afternoon benefit concert that will get you inspired and feeling hopeful about the holiday season and year ahead! With a lineup of New York's top Broadway, opera, and cabaret performers, "SONGS OF HOPE" will get you feeling doubly delighted as you'll be supporting resilience in others who need a hand. Ticket proceeds support Reach Within, a non-profit based out of the West Indies that provides therapeutic programs to abused and abandoned children and teens, and parenting training to their caregivers. The work has been endorsed by the Clinton Global Initiative and nominated for three Island Innovation Awards. Developed on the tiny island of Grenada, Reach Within's model is replicable worldwide. The evening is produced by Suzanne Dressler and Karen Lawson. Musical Direction by DAVID JOHN MADORE.

MUSEMATCHCompletely original work celebrating diverse voicesFeaturing Tony, Drama Desk, and Obie Award-winning Actors and Writers

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

MUSEMATCH: A MUSICAL THEATER BLIND DATE is a concert charity series that has forged over 200 new collaborations and original works while raising thousands of dollars for organizations such as The Trevor Project, The Siena House Women's Shelter, The Shakespeare Forum and Sing for Your Seniors. Performers are paired with writers they do not know, and are given a series of questions to interview each other and from their dialogue: a song is born. Past participants include Broadway writer and composers Joe Iconis, Rob Rokicki, Michael R. Jackson and performers such as Ciara Renee, Bryce Pinkham, Alena Watters, Devin Ilaw, Eric William Morris.

The show will feature Darius Anthony Harper & David Alan Thornton, Donna Vivino & Daniel Mate, Lexi Lawson & Dylan MarcAurele, John Andrew Morrison & Amanda D'Archangelis/Sami Horneff, Chad Burris & Billy Recce, Seth Eliser & James Michael Lambert, Jenna Pastuszek & Spencer Robelen, Kevin Michael Murphy & Rachel Covey, Jackey Good & Eli Cohen, Johann George & Julia Hriew, Kendyl Ito & Kit Goldstein Grant, Kaisha Huguley & Durra Leung, Kim Onah & Paul Fujimoto, and Rachel Parker & Peter Saxe.

-----------------------------------

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

KATIE JOHANTGENThe @katiejoyofoSHOW!A night of extremely dumb and fun musical comedy

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

You may know KATIE JOHANTGEN better as her TikTok handle @katiejoyofosho (Ratatousical, Man in a Musical, CBS #GreatestAtHome Videos). Or you may have seen her Off-Broadway in the original casts of Friends and The Office musical parodies. OR you may recognize her husband JAMES PENCA from his Mandy Patinkin impression that Mandy himself declared to be "f*cking brilliant". Whether you recognize them or not- get ready to laugh, at this evening chock full of the dumbest musical theatre comedy bits possible. Featuring your favorite theatre TikTokers and more special guests! Music Directing: DANNY K. BERNSTEIN.

-----------------------------------



SUNDAY, MARCH 6





BRUNCH BLESSINGS WITH BRITA FILTER!

From "RuPaul's Drag Race"

1:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Everybody say LOVE! BRITA FILTER takes you on a campy storytelling adventure about her quest to find love (or the lack thereof) in a big city. Brita is one of NYC's finest entertainers developing her signature "anything but pure" style, putting a naughty twist on otherwise innocent topics. This curvy fierce entertainer fuses campy drag with uptown funk. Brita has appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race", "Broad City", "SNL" with Katy Perry, Fusion's "Shade: Queens of NYC", and "The Daily Show". This event will contain profanity, bawdy language, sexual innuendo, and off-color humor. If that offends you, this event is not for you. On the other hand, if that sounds great! You're in the right place.

BILL NELSON'S BIG HAPPY DEPRESSION SHOWWinner of Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Entertainment New Voice ProjectA Fun, Funny and Honest Evening of Brand New Songs

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Judith Light started it. Ya know her-from TV's "Who's The Boss?" She taught a very confessy class to help writers get past their blocks. At the feet of Angela Bower, BILL NELSON admitted out loud for the first time that he'd been tangoing with depression. As if on cue, nearly everyone else in the room confessed the same thing. Learning how common it is amongst writer types, Bill knew he needed to be wide open about it, and to do so in the Bill-Nelsoniest way possible.

Poor, lonely depression is stigmatized and not often talked about despite over sixteen million Americans experiencing its funkiness. This evening of songs-about everything in depression's orbit-shatters the silence. You might guffaw, possibly learn a little somethin' new, potentially let a single tear sexily streak down your cheek, and likely leave with joy in your heart and a tune in your head.

Lyrics are by Bill Nelson with music by a collection of some of the best composers on the planet: Rick Bassett, Ben Boecker, Joanna Burns, Christiana Cole, Marialena DiFabbio, Mátti Kovler, André McCrae, Angelique Mouyis, Bradford Proctor, Willem Oosthuysen, David Shenton, Jason Sirois, Joseph Trefler, Niko Tsakalakos, and Jon Hugo Ungar.

Featuring CHRISTIANA COLE, NATALIE JOY JOHNSON (Kinky Boots), HASSAN NAZARI-ROBATI, LORA NICOLAS, CATHLEEN OLIVA, ROBERT LEE POOLE III, HEATHCLIFF SAUNDERS (Company), JASON SIROIS, JON HUGO UNGAR, and BRIANA YOUNG. JASON SIROIS - musical director, co-producer, vocalist

A portion of the profits benefit Mental Health America (MHA).

-----------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

BECCA BRUNELLECreator of Seeking Purpose"Accidentally on Purpose"

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Have you ever asked yourself the question "Why am I here?" Yeah. Me too. Accidentally on Purpose is a celebration of the journey we take when we search for meaning in our lives. From Stephen Sondheim to Sara Bareilles and everything in between, I'll share my search for purpose and we'll stumble upon it in the most unexpected places. With songs like, "Many the Miles", "Accident Prone", "A Quiet Thing" and many more, it is an evening filled with a little tap dance and a lot of heart.

BECCA BRUNELLE would like to dedicate this show to anyone who is finding it hard to find purpose and meaning in their lives. You are not alone. Becca has performed at regional theaters across the country as well as with Disney Cruise Line onboard the Disney Dream. In addition to being an actor, Becca is a purpose and possibility coach. Using Simon Sinek's Start With WHY framework, Becca works with clients one on one and has taught workshops through her business, Seeking Purpose as well as for various organizations including, The Spark File Select Group Creativity Coaching Program, The Jen Waldman Studio, and The Statera Arts Mentorship Program.

-----------------------------------



THURSDAY, MARCH 10

KIMBERLEY LOCKEFrom "American Idol""Love... The Good and The Bad"

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $5

Almost 20 years after "American Idol", KIMBERLEY LOCKE is still delivering the notes! From her first #1 hit 8 the World Wonder to present day, Kimberley will be singing some familiar and not so familiar tunes that will tell a story of love...the good and the bad. Featuring CHARLES SANTORO on Piano.

-----------------------------------

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

KYLE SHERMAN"Volume One: Don't Expect Much"

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

KYLE SHERMAN, star of the Keen Company revival of Ordinary Days and For the Record's The Brat Pack, makes his solo cabaret debut at Green Room 42 in Volume One: Don't Expect Much. Join Kyle for an evening featuring hits from artists like John Mayer, Fleetwood Mac, and Kings of Leon, and the songbooks of Stephen Sondheim and Jonathan Larson. In this one-night-only performance, Kyle accidentally offers a lil retrospective of his musical life so far, in a way he totally didn't mean to... so don't think too much about it. Featuring KYLE SHERMAN and MYLES NUZZI. With Musical Direction by NOAH TEPLIN. Directed by AARON SIMON GROSS.

-----------------------------------



SATURDAY, MARCH 12

SALLY SHAW2021 Playbill's Search for a Star WinnerIn her NYC Debut Solo Show!

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

How do you debut? If I wait long enough to figure it out, it won't be a debut anymore. So here we go! Sally here! This show is a collection of songs and stories about how the world ended and my life began. A paradox so bizarre I want to bust out laughing or break down crying whenever I think about it. Which is very often. Now that may seem like a mixed bag, but I think those two reactions are far closer to one another than I give them credit for. The two-sided-ness of life has been anything but subtle lately, so the heart of this show is centered around Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." I want to invite you to celebrate and reflect on the absurd and unpredictable beauty of life as we hit the 2-year mark in the pandemic. Joyful, poignant, and hopeful. Folky, classic and theatrical. You may only know me from my 1-minute Playbill submission, but, boy oh boy, is there more to the story! I can't wait to meet you. Buckle up and let's have some fun.

In the midst of pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College, SALLY SHAW won Playbill's 2022 Search for a Star with her 1-minute submission of "Stay" from Amélie. NYC credit: Sasha Velour's Nightgowns: The Musical (Stagehand) at the Connelly Theatre. Regional credits: The Snow Queen (Greta - nominated for a 2019 S.A.L.T. award) at the Cherry Arts, and What Haunts You (Girl) with Clockmaker Arts at the Kitchen Theatre. And when she's not onstage, you can catch her on the road making costumes or managing merch for Brooklyn's grooviest band, Sammy Rae & the Friends.

THE BROADWAY REWIND: BROADWAY JUKEBOXGR42 Residency

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

They said it really loud. They said it on the air and now from radio to stage, The Broadway Rewind celebrates all of your favorite jukebox musicals in BROADWAY JUKEBOX. The night will include songs from Broadway's most treasured musicals such as Ain't Too Proud, All Shook Up, Beautiful, Bat Out of Hell, The Cher Show, Head Over Heels, Jersey Boys, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge, Rock of Ages and more!

-----------------------------------

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

PAPER WALLS, A NEW MUSICALThe New York City PremiereIf you only had one chance left, what will you say?

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Join us at the The Green Room 42 for a wonderful evening featuring the songs of Paper Walls! In an unforgettable celebration of Gabe Flores, one of Florida's hottest musical theater writers, experience "Right in Front of You", "Autumn Leaves Fall", Between Yes and No" and more like never before! Featuring an all-star cast from Florida, this concert is directed by Natasha Alexander along with musical direction by writer/composer Gabe Flores. There will also be bonus songs for your entertainment! Starring KIMBERLY EPSTEIN, RICHARD BROWN, KEIRA OSBORNE, LAUREN BUTTERFIELD, DYLAN FIDLER, and MICHAEL PEACOCK.

-----------------------------------

MONDAY, MARCH 14

JJ MALEY"I'm (also) Not That Girl"

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

How can someone begin to see themself not as others tell them they are, but as the person they know themself to be? JJ MALEY explores gender, love, loss, and chosen family in a night of self discovery and light. JJ Maley (they/them/he/him) is a trans nonbinary Tony-Nominated producer, actor, writer, director, and consultant. JJ made their Broadway debut as a Producer on Indecent by Paula Vogel. Their rent shows on Broadway include Be More Chill and What the Constitution Means to Me.

-----------------------------------



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

TRUST THE PROCESSSongs from a Musical Mockumentary

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Charlie Greene and Naya Dawson have secured an internship at the illustrious "Alliance of Broadway, Culture, Drama, and Entertainment." From eccentric meetings to coffee runs, join these young professionals as they navigate the workforce and realize the lights of New York's top theaters don't always shine so bright. The very model of a modern musical mockumentary, Trust the Process is a web series inspired by real life experiences and features original music from a team of emerging artists. Cast MICHAEL LEPORE, SAVY JACKSON, MARY MONDLOCK, THOMAS DELGADO, ALIZA CIARA, SARAH HAMATY, STEVIE JAE DAVIS, HANNAH T. SKOKAN, ALEC RICHARDS, and CONOR McGIFFIN.

-----------------------------------



THURSDAY, MARCH 17



EVERYTHING'S COMING UP BARBARA

An evening with Broadway legend Barbara Dixon!

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The irrepressible BARBARA DIXON makes her triumphant return to Green Room 42 following her raucous holiday show last December! Do not miss this unforgettable, one-night-only performance of Everything's Coming Up Barbara - the definitive Barbara Dixon experience, packed full of songs, stories, and (if you're lucky) a Fosse dance move or two. Celebrate St. Paddy's Day with the legendary Ms. Dixon, as she honors the sights, sounds and smells of springtime -- Broadway-style! LEAH SPRECHER, as the fictional Barbara Dixon, satirizes the autobiographical cabaret shows of song-and-dance broads like Elaine Stritch, Liza Minnelli, and Barbara Cook in this uniquely hilarious show. You won't believe your eyes (or ears) as Barbara over-shares her way through a whirlwind tour of her life and career, with ribald show biz tales and comedic interpretations of classic Broadway tunes.

-----------------------------------



FRIDAY, MARCH 18

CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE!A Birthday CelebrationBroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominee

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The party is on, and you're all invited! Join us for a birthday celebration, as Cabaret on the Couch rings in two years of arts advocacy and thrilling performances. As always, we'll be joined by an incredible lineup of rising star talent, and some guests both new and old, as we continue our mission to support arts organizations in New York City and beyond! Bring those party hats and get ready to celebrate. Cake not included. Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, to benefit New York arts organizations in a time of need. Over the past two years, over 150 artists have joined our stage, including rising stars and special guests from Wicked, Hadestown, Company, and Diana. Along the way, we've brought our support to 17 incredible organizations, including Broadway Green Alliance, National Queer Theater, and Broadway for Arts Education. Hosted by EMILY JEANNE PHILLIPS. Directed By: ELIZABETH FAHSBENDER. Music Director: CAMILLE JOHNSON.

ANTHONY MURPHY: A JOYFUL NOISEDirectly from Diana the Musical

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

ANTHONY MURPHY is excited to be making his GR42 debut with A Joyful Noise! "I love the word joy," says Murphy. "To me, it has more richness, more depth, than happiness. Joy sits within you and affects how you perceive, interpret and experience the world. And when you add in music, it's bound to be A Joyful Noise!" Anthony was most recently seen on Broadway in Diana The Musical as Paul Burrell. Before that he originated the role of the Genie in the First National Tour of Aladdin the Musical. Anthony has captivated audiences around the world with his soulful and dynamic voice, coupled with his electrifying and joyous performing style he leaves audiences feeling at home and overjoyed.

-----------------------------------



SATURDAY, MARCH 19

VASTHY & FRIENDSInteractive children's entertainment featuring music, dance, and joy!Featuring your favorite Broadway stars!

12:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

VASTHY MOMPOINT and her amazingly talented friends are proud to bring their one-of-a-kind brand of interactive children's entertainment to The Green Room 42! Produced by Vasthy Mompoint and Mason Granger, Vasthy & Friends is like Sesame Street meets Broadway... it's Mr. Rogers meets musical theater... it's music, dance, poetry, and fun for the whole family (including grown ups!) Featuring so many Broadway stars, Vasthy & Friends is a brunch time musical theater adventure series combining live performance with virtual production for kids to engage with the arts in a way like no other. Join us for what will surely become your family's favorite Saturday afternoon!

KAYLA CAPONE KASPERViral TikTok Star"Becoming Benanti: The Role of a Lifetime"

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

KAYLA CAPONE KASPER, a performer and voice teacher best known for her viral Tik Toks and Instagram live series, makes her Green Room 42 debut in Becoming Benanti. Join actress/singer/Laura Benanti lookalike Kayla Capone Kasper, as she gets into character to audition for the role of someone else's lifetime. Featuring music from The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, She Loves Me, The Wedding Singer and more, Kayla's soaring soprano and classic charm will be sure to have you smiling, laughing and humming along as she shares how Laura's canon has helped shape who she is today.

Kayla Capone Kasper is a multi-hyphenate artist of voice based in Central Pennsylvania. Favorite credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Allenberry Playhouse), Laura Benanti's "Sunshine Songs" Concert, The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Fulton Theater), and Company (Hershey Area Playhouse). Kayla is an adjunct professor of voice at Lebanon Valley College and maintains her own private voice studio. She has also gained a viral following on Tik Tok for her educational videos about theater and voice and recognition on Instagram for her live "In Conversation With..." series.

Director/Cowriter: TJ CREEDON. Music Director: ASHLEY RYAN.



SUNDAY, MARCH 20

LAURA BELL BUNDY"Women of Tomorrow"Performing her highly acclaimed album "Women of Tomorrow" LIVE

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Get ready for girl power as LAURA BELL BUNDY performs her album highly acclaimed album "Women Of Tomorrow" live for the the first time featuring The Resistance Revival Chorus & Shea Carter.

We can march but you ain't heard nothing till you hear us sing! Wanna celebrate Women's History month, female equality, or just have a wild ladies night? Performing her album live for the first time, Laura Bell Bundy's latest release Women of Tomorrow thematically tackles the double standards so many women face today. Keenly mixing the vintage aural soundscapes of classic MGM movie musicals, Bundy deftly combines her wide array of talents and delivers a collection that is poignant, thought-provoking and laugh-out-loud funny. One of the most energetic, versatile and vulnerable performers around, Laura Bell presents a no-holds-barred evening of music, hilarity, and realness as only she can.

Featuring THE RESISTANCE REVIVAL CHORUS, all musicians and singers will be female identifying. We will explore the issues women face today and the history that got us there using multi-media, poetry, sarcasm, tap dancing and our big f-ing loud voices!

Triple Threat doesn't begin to cover the multitude of talents embodied by Tony nominated singer/actress/writer/comedian and producer Laura Bell Bundy. A star of stage and screen, Laura Bell has originated roles on Broadway in Legally Blonde The Musical (Elle Woods) and Hairspray (Amber), starred in Wicked (Glinda) and cracked the Billboard Top 5 Country Music chart with albums released on Universal Music, and has been featured as an actress in over 100 episodes of Television including regular roles in "How I Met Your Mother", "Anger Management", and "Hart of Dixie". She is one of the stars in the upcoming live action version of 'Fairly Odd Parents' premiering in March on Paramount Plus. As a writer, she developed "Girl Time" for Freeform and musical "Mashville" for Netflix. Her latest release Women of Tomorrow and companion podcast on The Broadway Podcast Network thematically tackles the double standards so many women face today. Keenly mixing the vintage aural soundscapes of classic MGM movie musicals, Bundy deftly combines her wide array of talents and delivers a collection that is poignant, thought-provoking and laugh-out-loud funny. One of the most energetic, versatile and vulnerable performers around, Laura Bell presents a no-holds-barred evening of music, hilarity, and realness as only she can.



MONDAY, MARCH 21

AT THIS PERFORMANCE...GR42 ResidencyBroadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, & Alternates performing their favorite songs

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Broadway's Standbys and Understudies. STEPHEN DeANGELIS continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of At This Performance ... at The Green Room 42. Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. At This Performance ... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1037 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4894 roles in 539 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, Matt Doyle, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Kyle Dean Massey, Rory O'Malley, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Rockwell, Sarah Stiles and Jessica Vosk.

KEVIN JAEGER"Repeat Offender"

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

After years in the writer's chair and co-hosting the popular podcast Broadwaysted, KEVIN JAEGER makes his triumphant return to the spotlight and his at The Green Room 42 debut in Repeat Offender. Cursed to be an "act now, think later" kind of person, Kevin takes the audience on the hilarious and heartfelt musical journey examining his terrible habit of making some pretty terrible choices. Directed by ROBBIE ROZELLE with Musical Direction by YASUHIKO FUKUOKA, this birthday concert for Kevin will feature the talents of JAY SCHMIDT, BRYAN PLOFSKY, KIMBERLY SCHMIDT, and more!

-----------------------------------



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGEGR42 Residency

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

Your favorite BroadwayWorld-Award Winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE -- a monthly LIVE talk show at the Green Room 42! Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!

-----------------------------------



THURSDAY, MARCH 24

THE JULIE ANDREWS TRIBUTE SHOWFeaturing Rachel LindA One Night Only Tribute to Dame Julie Herself!

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

The year is 2004. Princess Diaries 2 and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen are playing in theaters, the documentary Broadway: The American Musical is airing nightly on PBS, and 12-year-old RACHEL LIND is at the height of her obsession with Dame Julie Andrews. Flash forward to 2022. It's Rachel's birthday, and she is re-awakening that obsession to bring you a one night only tribute performance to Dame Julie herself. Throughout the evening, you'll hear your favorite Julie Andrews standards as well as the journal entries, photos, and drawings of Rachel's obsession that accompany them. Experience the theatrical ramblings of a Broadway obsessed 12 year old as performed by a Future Member of Actors Equity 30 year old! Whether you love Julie Andrews or Rachel made you come because it's her birthday, you are guaranteed to have a night full of celebration and hilarity.

-----------------------------------

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

GIANNA YANELLI: THE DIVAS THAT SHAPED MEFrom Broadway's Mean GirlsSongs made famous by the industry's favorite divas: Barbra Streisand, Liza Minelli, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters & more!

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Ever since I was a kid, I have been unabashedly me: effervescent, loud, passionate, and honest. Despite the many challenges I have faced, I have held onto the lessons I have learned through the women who have inspired me. A lot of the time, that lesson was through song and the freedom these women had when they performed. This show highlights the many versions of myself that I have collected through the years with these women (figuratively) by my side.

GIANNA YANELLI is a New York based actress who was last seen on the Broadway stage in Mean Girls where she originated in the ensemble and understudied the role of Janis. Recently, Gianna was seen as Jojo in the world premiere of Mystic Pizza the Musical at Ogunquit Playhouse. Other credits include, The Walnut Street Theatre, Trinity Rep, Theater Aspen, Connecticut Rep, and Act II Playhouse. TV/Film: "Law and Order: SVU", "SNL", and "Seth Meyers".

PATRICK DeGENNAROMAC, Bistro and Nightlife Award Winning Vocalist

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

PATRICK DeGENNARO brings his pop-rock originals and classic covers to The Green Room 42 with his top shelf band and back up vocalists. This show will feature 6 new songs written for his The Green Room 42 debut. Band: Guitar: SEAN DRISCOLL; Bass: STEVE COUNT; Drums: CLAYTON CRADDOCK; Keyboard: SETH FARBER; Back-up Vocals: TARA MARTINEZ, LAURA PAVLES

Patrick DeGennaro is a NYC singer/songwriter/pianist with a classic rock and roll sound. His voice has earned him numerous outstanding vocalist titles including Nightlife, Back Stage Bistro Award, and MAC Awards. Headlining over the years at the legendary Birdland and Iridium, DeGennaro has been satisfying audiences and press with his high energy, wide range, and diversely musical concerts. His CD's Unbroken, All I Need, and Only In New York can be found on iTunes and Spotify and his newest music video Back Alive can be seen on youtube.

-----------------------------------

SATURDAY, MARCH 26



ARKAI

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. Join ARKAI for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving musical journey of original compositions and beloved classics. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID", was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. Through this program, ARKAI will engage in exchange programs with underserved audiences around the world with little or no access to American music, demonstrating the power of cultural diplomacy as a tool to bring people together. ARKAI is currently creating it's debut album, Aurora, in collaboration with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.

GR42 SINGS INTO THE WOODS

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

We will be exploring the beautiful music of one of Stephen Sondheim's most popular musicals. Into the Woods is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. Winner of 3 Tony awards including Best Score and Book.

Performers (*Subject to Change): PABLO ROSSIL, MANNA NICHOLS*, DIANE PHELAN*, MELANIE SIERRA*, QUENTIN GARZÓN*, JACOB S. LOUCHIEM, NOEL HOULE-VON BEHREN, BRITTANY RODIN, RODRIGO IGNACIO CRUZ*, REBBEKAH VEGA-ROMERO*, RAYMOND JARAMILLO MCLEOD*, AMY PERSONS*, EMILY MEREDITH*, ASHLEY EN-FU MATTHEWS*, RAISSA KATONA BENNETT*, and SARAH RICE*

Band: Piano - MARC SOKOLOSON, Violin - ADAM VON HAUSEN, Viola - BRIANNE LUGO, Cello - CHRIS CORTEZ, Bass - BEN MURPHY, Horn - MATTHEW JAIMES, Trumpet - KATE AMRINE, Flute/Piccolo - JUSTIN VANCE, Clarinet - RICHARD PHILBIN, Bassoon - TOM KMIECIK, Percussion - BRAD BAILEY.

Produced & Directed by QUENTIN GARZÓN, Conducted by DOMINIC FRIGO.

-----------------------------------



SUNDAY, MARCH 27

A TIME TO ROCKFeaturing professional kids from the Broadway Community

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Come celebrate youth from the Broadway Company from Shows like School of Rock, Annie Live, Les Miserable, Anastasia, Frozen and more. Director/Producer LEORAH HABERFIELD. Musical Director LUKE WILLIAMS.

-----------------------------------



MONDAY, MARCH 28

NOVEMBER CHRISTINE: NOVEMBER IN SPRINGSongs of Love, Life, and New Beginnings2020 BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Lyricist, 2021 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award Winner

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

November in Spring is an unconventional look at the beauty of change. NOVEMBER CHRISTINE holds a degree in Cellular Biology and Molecular Genetics from the University of Maryland, as well as a BM in Musical Theatre from the East Carolina University School of Music. Ms. Christine produced her award-winning musical Mirror, Mirror at the 2015 Hollywood Fringe Festival, followed by a 3-week run in Los Angeles, CA. November's historical hip-hop drama, Legacy the Musical was showcased in London in 2017 and won "Best of Fest" at the 2018 New York Musical Festival. She is currently developing a new musical, IDA, based on the life of civil rights leader Ida B. Wells. November is a BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Lyricist, 2021 NYCLU Artist Ambassador, and recipient of the 2021 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award.

-----------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

THE THEATER LOVERSYour favorite theatre content creators on Instagram and TikTok!"Couple Goals"

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

In Couple Goals, THE THEATER LOVERS step out of the internet to perform songs from musicals written by teams. From Golden Age favorites like Comden & Green to Menken & Ashman and new discoveries from contemporary composers, this show is bound to be the best show you see on March 30th at 7pm.

WILL ANDERSON and RACHAEL JOYCE are a married couple that makes theatre content online, best known on Instagram and TikTok as The Theater Lovers. They aim to make theatre accessible by combining history with humor through memes, sketches, live performances and more. They've performed at The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama and The Metropolitan Room, most recently in Why Is Everyone Laughing?: A Tribute To Madeline Kahn created by Hanna Burke. They also contributed to Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical for The Actors Fund and have worked across the country.

NICK HARDCASTLEMulti Award-winning Australian star of stage and screen from Broadway's Priscilla Queen of the Desert"I'm Your Man"

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Looking for a Father Figure or just some Fastlove? Australian television and stage star NICK HARDCASTLE is making his debut in the Big Apple and he is looking for 'The One'. Naturally, he's hitting up Grindr - the gateway to true love! Nick is a masterful storyteller and the soundtrack is incomparable. Join Nick on his search as he shares his hilarious and heartbreaking true stories of hook ups, dating and disasters to the incredible music of George Michael. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll definitely swipe right!

Nick Hardcastle is an Australian entertainer and media personality with an extensive career on stage, screen, radio, music and television. Currently based in LA, Nick enjoyed success firstly in his native Australia, and then around the world. The charismatic Aussie started his TV hosting career on one of Australia's most popular music programs, "Video Hits" (Network Ten) and over the years, with his energetic and unmistakably irreverent style, he fronted lifestyle, kids and entertainment programs in live, studio and field scenarios. Nick made his U.S broadcast network debut in 2016 in the role of Dean Trainer on the CBS drama "Pure Genius" and was nominated for an LA Press Club Award for his work on SoCal Connected that same year. His other TV acting credits include "The Beautiful People" (BBC2), "All Saints" (7 Network), "Changi" (ABCTV), "Pizza" (SBS), "Flat Chat" (Nine Network), "Tanya and Floyd" (Foxtel) and the long running guest role of Tim O'Connell on "Home and Away" (7 Network) working opposite Heath Ledger.

16+ Contains coarse language, sexual references, adult themes and many LOL's

-----------------------------------

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

LAURISSA "LALA" ROMAINFrom Broadway's South Pacific and Netflix's "The Politician""It's My Party and I'll Sing if I Want To"

7:00pm / Tickets from $15

You're invited! Join Lala in celebrating her birthday! The night will double as the official release party for her latest new songs as she premieres a brand new set! You definitely won't want to miss out on seeing the first ever live performance from Lala's special guests; the newest boyband sensation OutLoud!

LAURISSA "LALA" ROMAIN is an actress & singer/songwriter fresh off The Better Days Tour, Opening for Dermot Kennedy and Joy Oladokun. Lala released her latest single 'Barriers' which landed her on the soundtrack of a film she will also star in! She is grateful for being able to previously open for Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter at The Camp Izze concert as well as headline her own sold out solo concert in Times Square this past October! She was also just featured in Rolling Stone for her Rooftop Cover Series on Youtube! As an Actress she is best known for her work on Netflix's hit series "The Politician" and TBS' "Are We There Yet?!" She was cast in Spike Lee's Son Of The South portraying freedom rider Brenda Travis. Previously she played Rosario Dawson's daughter in Chris Rock's Top Five as well as being apart of the original Broadway cast of South Pacific, completing the entire 3 year run. In 2020 she led the short film You Were Always which garnered her a nomination for best lead actress at the International Film Festival in France. Most recently she finished filming projects Kurt aka The Man Behind The Camera, Romain will play Veronica in the upcoming feature film, it is set to land on Netflix. In 2021 she appears on Bravo TV's "Project Runway" Season 19 Episode 5.

CHRISTINE PEDI: A PEDI PARTYMusical Comedy, Conversations, and Cocktails with this SiriusXM "On Broadway" Host

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Come to Christine's monthly cabaret party! A shaker of sass, satire, sweet & silly songs shaken up with a touch of talk and garnished with a drop in guest now and then. MATTHEW MARTIN WARD at the piano.

CHRISTINE PEDI the "Lady of 1000 Voices" first discovered her talent for multiple personalities (Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters etc) thru her long association with the legendary off Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway having performed in companies all over the world including London's West End, Japan, Los Angeles, NYC, Singapore & DEEtroit. She received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Forbidden Hollywood (Liza, Rosie Perez, Judi Dench, Sharon Stone etc) as well as an LA Ovation & NAACP Award. She also brought her collection of Divas to off B'ways long running Newsical the Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody written by Forbidden Broadway's creator Gerard Allessandrini. On Broadway she played Mama Morton (yes just one character...all night) in the 2nd Chicago (THE longest running AMERICAN musical BTW). Her Broadway debut was in Little Me with Martin Short & Faith Prince, directed by Rob Marshall and she played several peculiar callers (again with the voices) opposite Liev Schreiber (well not opposite ... she was in the basement of the Longacre Theatre talking into a microphone while he was acting and smoking on stage but it was dynamic) in Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio directed by Robert Falls. Speaking of radio she is the daily host of SiriusXM Radio's "On Broadway" channel playing music of the stage & screen and interviewing Show Biz legends (Mon-Fri 9am-3pm ch 72). On Saturdays, she and the "aMAHzing" Seth Rudetsky co-host the "Dueling Divas". Fans of Howard Stern can hear her provide the occasional celebrity voice on his Sirius morning show. Off Broadway she played the title role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, and Marriage and A Broadway Diva Christmas. At The York Theatre she performed in Jerry's Girls and the coveted (yes COVETED!) Joann Worley track in The Mad Show as well as the Lanie Kazan role in My Favorite Year. She's appeared in many incarnations of The A Train Plays, The 24 Hour Plays, and many glorious Project Shaws. Her cabaret show Great Dames has won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and has played NYC, Los Angeles, London, South Africa & beyond. There's No Bizness Like Snow Bizness her holiday show has been a seasonal staple in NYC since 2008. She's performed in that "cutie patootie" John McD's Cabaret Corner on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and sung in many major NYC venues & cruiseships including Birdland, Feinsteins/54 Below, The Iridium, The Metropolitan Room, The Algonquin, The Laurie Beechman, Avery Fisher Hall, Don't Tell Mamas...and the QE2...AND she's performed for President & Mrs. Clinton (playing a singing Hillary!). Fans of "The Sopranos" may recognize her as Mrs. Bobby Baccala (4 scenes, 5 lines ... dead. BUT he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti!). She has many popular comic videos on YouTube including some posted by drunk fans filming with iPhones on nights that she wasn't "camera ready" but she forgives them because it's all about the looooooooove... and the musical comedy. dammit. Her "Shit Liza Says" videos are widely popular.