Special Guest Star Will Join Tony Bennett Tribute at the Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Nelson Aspen & Allyson Briggs in "Tony Bennett: A Tribute," Sundays July 21 & August 4 at 1pm and Wednesdays July 24 & August 7 at 7pm. The engagement marks the one year anniversary of Tony Bennett's passing and the 97th anniversary of his birth. Join them for this very special show to honor and celebrate his life and legacy.

Seats from $25 with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com. The August 4th performance will livestream with tickets for purchase until one hour before showtime.

Nelson Aspen, who has sold out his unique shows from NYC to Hollywood and from the Sydney Opera House to London's West End and received 3 Broadway World Cabaret Award nominations in 2023, has a unique history with Tony Bennett. In 2012, after meeting the legendary crooner a few times around Manhattan, Aspen was invited to Bennett's home overlooking Central Park to do a TV segment on his impressive work as a painter. The two spent several hours together, leaving Aspen forever dazzled by not only the star's talents, but insight, humility and hospitality.

"Tony Bennett: A Tribute" will feature clips from Aspen's time with the artist born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, reflections on Bennett's humanitarian work, career highlights and support of young musicians. And, of course, alongside popular bandleader and jazz singer extraordinaire Allyson Briggs of Fleur Seule, plenty of songs from The Great American Songbook that Bennett infused with his signature style.

The July 24 show will include one of those young musicians as a special guest. 16 year old Thomas O'Neill, a student at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School founded by Tony Bennett in 2001, has had starring roles in several productions at their Tony Bennett Concert Hall and will demonstrate his role model's lasting influence for generations to come with a special rendition of a Bennett classic. "Tony Bennett had such an impact on the music community and every story I am told about him shows what a kind soul he was. That is very believable when you see that big, blinding smile he always had."

Aspen promises it will be an intimate way for audiences to remember Bennett's artistry. "Everyone has a story about Tony and his generosity of spirit, whether they ever got the privilege to meet him or not. Now we can all come together and share that."

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

