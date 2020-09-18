Las Vegas Legend Trudy Carmichael Livens Up Your Living Room For The FringeLiveStream Series

The event takes place on Facebook Live at 9:00 pm (ET) / 6:00 pm (PT) on October 1, 2020.

Las Vegas's most outrageous unknown lounge singer, Trudy Carmichael vows to wow online audiences in her self-proclaimed dazzling One Night Only "Virtual Residency" for the FringeLiveStream Series on Facebook Live at 9:00 pm (ET) / 6:00 pm (PT) on October 1, 2020, with her unpredictable cabaret, Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show!

Join fictional Las Vegas lounge legend, Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman), "Frankie Keys" (Frank Spitznagel) desperately tickling the ivories, and over-the-top host, Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor) for an entirely improvised event featuring original songs, starry-eyed anecdotes, and stratospheric high notes - created ON THE SPOT based on YOUR suggestions via live comments from the comfort of your own homes, apartments or RVs!

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show has received critical acclaim at dozens of comedy and Cabaret venues including The Duplex, Sid Gold's, The Kraine in NYC, and Majestic Repertory Theater in Las Vegas and is an official selection of SOLOCOM, (People's Improv Theater, NYC,) Providence Improv Festival, Third Coast Improv Festival (Nashville, TN), Alaska Improv Festival, Impro Amsterdam, Downtown Las Vegas Improv Festival, LIT Fest (DC), We The People Improv Festival (Philadelphia) The 20th Annual Del Close Marathon (UCB NY), The New York International Fringe Festival, Baltimore Improv Festival, Steel City Improv Festival (Pittsburgh), Impro En Seine (Paris), Out of Bounds Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Chicago Musical Improv Festival (iO Chicago), Women In Comedy Festival (Boston), The (Virtual) New York Musical Improv Festival, Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival, Edinburgh Horror Festival and was slated to appear in The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2020. https://www.trudycarmichael.com

FringeLiveStream is a group of artists dedicated to providing a platform for live performances. They showcase live, uncensored, and unjuried content, with artists receiving 100% of donations. FLS also provides a voice for underrepresented artists through their AUC Performance Series.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You