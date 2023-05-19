Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 has announced that the Lady Bunny show "Don't Bring the Kids," an hour of jokes and demented song parodies from the New York drag legend, has extended its run due to popular demand. Originally scheduled as a four week engagement, the residency has added a month of performances and now runs every Tuesday night at 7:00 PM through June 27. "There are some people who were simply born to be the life of the party, and nightclub fixture Lady Bunny appears to be one of them," wrote Vogue. The internationally known drag icon, comedian, recording artist and jet-set DJ is as famous for her big-banged bouffant and her notoriously naughty wit as for her ability to get a dancefloor jumping. A Manhattan gal since the early 80s, Lady Bunny shares Atlanta roots with fellow drag star and former roommate, RuPaul, and is most famous for co-founding and emceeing Wigstock, the annual New York City Labor Day outdoor drag festival that ran for nearly 20 years.

Lady Bunny is a living drag legend, international sensation, razor-witted comic, fab DJ, and one kooky queen. Since Wigstock and the days of cutting her comic teeth reducing even the toughest New York City crowds to shrieking hysterics, Bunny's fame has gone global. She tours constantly, taking her bawdy brand of humor to audiences from Cincinnati to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, London, Marrakesh and Sydney. Bunny has been lucky enough to share the stage or screen with many of her idols including Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Lynda Carter, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones, and Christina Aguilera at Radio City Music Hall. One-woman show titles like "That Ain't No Lady!," "Trans-Jester," "Pig in a Wig," and most recently, "Cuntageous," offer a hint as to what to expect. From riotously risqué to vividly vulgar, Bunny gleefully delivers full-strength, downright dirty, gobsmackingly un-P.C. adult humor. Lady Bunny can be seen in films and television, most recently in Wig, the HBO Wigstock documentary made with Neil Patrick Harris, and the feature film Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate. She was the "Dean of Drag" on three seasons of "RuPaul's Drag U," has been roasted by Joan Rivers, roasted Pam on "The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson," and emceed the LGBT prom in one of the most popular episodes of "Sex and the City."

Bunny DJs lavish fashion week affairs, corporate bashes, and private parties as well as-yes!-gay weddings and bar mitzvahs. Like many DJs, Bunny moved into songwriting and recording. In addition to writing and producing her pop song parodies, she has released several solo singles, including "Take Me Up High," which hit #18 on the Billboard Dance Chart, and two duets with RuPaul, "Throw Ya Hands Up" and "Lick it Lollipop." Bunny has been photographed by Andy Warhol and many of the world's most influential fashion photographers, including Francesco Scavullo, Mario Testino, and Ellen Von Unwerth. The Daily News, Time Out New York and V named Bunny as one of the most stylish New Yorkers. Her shows have elicited rave reviews from The New Yorker and The New York Times.

Bunny can be seen co-starring with Flotilla DeBarge in "DAP," the duo's video parody of Cardi B's "WAP." Their filthy version racked up over 100,000 views in its first week and cheered by fellow comedians Margaret Cho and Jenifer Lewis. "Ebony and Irony," Bunny's new podcast with "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" winner Monet X Change, is available on all platforms, and she has a new on-demand duet special with Bianca Del Rio called "HHN: Hateful Hags Network."

Lady Bunny will now perform "Don't Bring the Kids" on Tuesdays at 7:00 PM through June 27 at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$40. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

