LITTLE KING Comes to the Green Room 42

Little King is a story about a Little Man. Through a series of mysterious events this little man becomes Little King, ruler of the Little Kingdom. Little King is a cautionary tale about power and greed. With puppets, dancing sheep and a bird that talks, this tale follows the reign of Little King and the people of the Little

Kingdom.

Original songs and music include: Making the Kingdom Great Again, You're Heinous, Your Highness, Build a Wall, Be Best, You Light Up My Gulag and I've Got My Hand on The Lever But I Still Love You So. This will be the biggest thing ever, believe me.

First Public Performance, February 19th @7pm @ The Green Room 42, thegreenroom42.poptix.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You