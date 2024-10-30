LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY: THE MUSICAL Reopens The Duplex Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FERRY'S LANDING NYC – the new destination for queer, immersive entertainment – will present the original stage show Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, a heartwarming and humorous musical set on Fire Island, which officially opens tonight, Wednesday, October 30. Previews started on Tuesday, October 15 and the show runs through January 5, 2025. Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, which features book by Rob Gould, and music and lyrics by Rob Gould and Rob Arbelo, is directed by Victoria Rae Sook and choreographed by Michael McCrary. Quenton Ellis serves as music director and Corey Kline is the music producer. For tickets and further information, visit FerrysLandingNYC.com.

The cast includes Charles Osborne (“Worst Cooks in America”) as Randall, Andrew Leggieri (Bandstand) as Timothy, Troy Valjean Rucker (Romeo and Bernadette) as Jake, Christopher Harrod (“The Gilded Age”) as Donnie, Gilberto Saenz as Antonio, and Felipe Galganni as Xana DuMe. The show also features Kailin Brown (Chicago National Tour), Manuela Agudelo (The Running Show), and Kelsey Mourant (Shake & Bake) with Andre Jordan (Diana, the Musical), Deon Oliverio (“Pose”), Andreas Wyder (The Bad Years), and Tym Moss.

With the looming Marriage Equality vote in the New York Senate, four friends meet up on Fire Island for a weekend of passion, politics, and Planter's Punch. Join them on a fantastical journey of queer love, chosen family, and self-acceptance, led by a wayward drag queen and her unusual Greek chorus. It's time to #jumpthatfence in this new immersive nightclub musical.

Little House on the Ferry: The Musical is designed by Shawn Lewis, with costumes by Tyler Mark Holland, lighting by Zach Pizza, sound by Ryk Lewis, and props by Mikaela Baca-Dorion. Indigo Leigh is associate Costume Designer. Courtney Darlington is associate choreographer. Emma Ramsay-Saxon and Megan Ciszek serve as production stage managers, with Michele Corregio and Sydney Scott as assistant stage managers.

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is the Fire Island-themed space reopening the iconic venue The Duplex, a beloved home to both established stars and rising talent since the 1960s – revitalizing the historic club with unforgettable new performances. Located in the heart of the historical West Village, the upstairs cabaret space has been closed due to fire damage since 2022.

In addition to Little House on the Ferry, FERRY'S LANDING NYC will feature “Farandole Dance Party,” a vibrant celebration with electrifying music and dance. For tickets and further information, visit FerrysLandingNYC.com.

Farandole is a special dance party that starts when the other shows finish. Dim the lights and let the DJ spin for these themed, late-night events. Enjoy the decadent beats and delicious go-go dancers, and bring your wildest looks and hottest moves to the floor.

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is produced by Rob Gould with Ripple Effect Artists. Anthony Francavilla of FORM Theatrical serves as general manager. The producing team also includes Benjamin Feldman (Pippin, Company).

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is located at 61 Christopher Street, NYC 10014. Little House on the Ferry: The Musical runs Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM). The show runs approximately 100 minutes. The Farandole dance party takes place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with doors opening at 11:00 PM. Both attractions run through January 5, 2025. Pricing and ticket packages, currently on sale, are available at FerrysLandingNYC.com.

