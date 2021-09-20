LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE To Debut at The Green Room 42 On September 30th

After a successful year-long residency at The Green Room 42, Leola will return to her Hell's Kitchen home away from home this month, but with a show of a different kind. Leola's previous performances have all been evenings of comedic monology, with the Septuagenarian late-in-life lesbian saving souls one cabaret room at a time. Leola's new focus at The Green Room 42 will be Leola's Lady Land Lounge - an in-person chat show that affords her the opportunity to talk with artists who will be appearing at the hip, cool, cabaret room. There will be interviews, performances, and a lot of laughs. Just get a load of this press release announcing the new series:

SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7 PM

Your favorite BroadwayWorld-Award-Winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talents to Leola's Lady Land Lounge -- a monthly LIVE variety show at Green Room 42! It's one part The Rosie O'Donnell Show, a shot of Hee-Haw, and a splash of Tiger King.

Broadway's Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Les Miserables, Children of Eden, The Wizard of Oz) and Lindsay Nicole Chambers (F/X's Fosse/Verdon, hit web series Submissions Only, Kinky Boots, Elf, Lysistrata Jones, Legally Blonde, Lysistrata Jones, Hairspray) and other surprise guests join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's a night of curly gingers but no curlies in your ginger. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!

Can't make it on September 30? Well, that's disappointing. But lucky for you, there will be new shows with new all-star guests every month -- it's the one monthly visitor you'll look forward to! Stalk me to find out all the details HERE