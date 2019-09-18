Kyle Dean Massey Returns to 54 Below Next Week

Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below on September 23 at 9:30pm for his first New York solo concert in over two years, Kyle Dean Massey, star of Broadway's Wicked, Next to Normal, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series "Nashville," looks back on the songs that shaped his life, and the life that shaped his voice. From his small town Arkansas beginnings, to making his Broadway debut on roller skates, to becoming Broadway's longest-running Fiyero in Wicked, audiences can expect humorous and heartfelt stories from his life and career, as well as a setlist filled with hits from his career, his favorite pop songs, and some unexpected mashups and fun surprises.

Reunited with his music director and collaborator Benjamin Rauhala, you won't want to miss Kyle Dean Massey this September as he makes his triumphant return to the New York cabaret stage!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Ticketing and venue information:

Cover charges begin at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/kyle-dean-massey-3/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





