Klea Blackhurst to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With ONE OF THE GIRLS

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Klea Blackhurst in “The Box Set,” a fantastic season-long retrospective of the celebrated theater and concert artist’s acclaimed shows. Following a debut last weekend, the series will continue with “One of the Girls: The Words and Music of Jerry Herman” on May 5. After a summer hiatus, the series resumes with “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael” featuring Billy Stritch, on September 15, “An Evening with Klea Blackhurst” on October 20, and concluding with a reprise of Blackhurst’s most-requested evening, “Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman,” on November 10. All shows are Sunday nights at 7:00 PM. Blackhurst’s “The Box Set” gives Klea’s longtime followers the chance to revisit this outstanding body of work, while also allowing new generation of theater and music fans to discover them. Tickets to each show are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for all shows at $20 each. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.



Sunday, May 5 at 7:00 PM

“ONE OF THE GIRLS: The Words and Music of JERRY HERMAN”

Considered one of Herman’s premier interpreters, Blackhurst officially became one of “Jerry’s Girls” when she starred in the 50th anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! at Goodspeed Opera House. They were introduced years before, when Jerry heard her sing one of the cut Dolly songs written for Ethel Merman. He immediately invited her to sing with the London Philharmonic at the Palladium and she’s been singing his songs with symphony orchestras across the country ever since. “One of the Girls” focuses on the powerful, loving and memorable women in Jerry’s life: both real, like his mother Ruth, who taught him that you could throw a party because “It’s Today,” and characters like Mame, who encouraged us to “Open a New Window”; Dolly Levi, who decided to rejoin the human race “Before the Parade Passes By”; and Zaza, who bravely declared, “I Am What I Am.”



Sunday, September 15 at 7:00 PM

“DREAMING OF A SONG: The Music of HOAGY CARMICHAEL”

with BILLY STRITCH

The powerhouse duo of Blackhurst and singer/pianist Billy Stritch mine the Hoagy Carmichael catalog to unearth lesser-known gems, as well as beloved treasures such as “Skylark,” “Georgia on My Mind” and “Stardust.” You won’t want to miss this “remarkably entertaining show with all the ‘Heart and Soul’ of the legendary composer himself” (Theatre Scene). Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He began his career in Houston where we formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and many other top singers. His composition “Does He Love You” won a Grammy award in 1993 and was recorded 30 years later by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023.



Sunday, October 20 at 7:00 PM

“An Evening with KLEA BLACKHURST”

Nobody loves to sing more than Klea. From Ethel Merman to Jerry Herman, she has been known to zero in on the contributions of someone specific. But this time, Klea goes themeless! From “A Cockeyed Optimist” to “The Sunny Side of the Street,” this special show is a wonderful celebration of American popular songs, musical comedy, and the pocket trumpet. There are a few contemporary surprises as well. Klea will have you listening and laughing to the lyrics of Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Yip Harburg, Ira Gershwin, Oscar Hammerstein, and Dorothy Fields.



Sunday, November 10 at 7:00 PM

“EVERYTHING THE TRAFFIC WILL ALLOW –

The Songs and Sass of ETHEL MERMAN”

“Everything the Traffic Will Allow” is Klea Blackhurst’s loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre’s greatest stars.



Klea Blackhurt

is an actress, singer and comedienne who has appeared in legendary concert venues from The London Palladium to Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center and with symphony orchestras from Atlanta to Boston, Pittsburgh to Philly. Most recently she appeared as Emma Goldman in Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert at Tanglewood with the Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart. As well as Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Cincinnati Pops under the direction of John Morris Russell. Her New York theater credits include Party Face opposite Hayley Mills, Bingo, Radio Gals, Oil City Symphony, and A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Her television appearances include “Pose,” “The Knick,” two seasons on “The Onion News Network” as legal pundit Shelby Cross, “Law & Order” SVU,” and “Sesame Street.” Last season, Klea appeared at the Ogunquit Playhouse where she continues her long association with The Nutty Professor, a new musical by Rupert Holmes and the late Marvin Hamlisch. Originally directed by legendary comedian Jerry Lewis, the show continues its bid for a Broadway run under the direction of Marc Bruni. Klea is a distinguished Alumna of the University of Utah. She is also a proud member of Mendez Boxing Harlem where she is known as The Belter.



------------------------------------------------------

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage



Photo credit: Christopher Boudewyns