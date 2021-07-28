Kim David Smith to Present MOSTLY MARLENE at Club Cumming

Australian cabaret performer Kim David Smith conjures the glitter, doom, and decadence of 1920's Berlin and beyond in his intimate celebration of Dietrich's musical and cultural legacy: "Mostly Marlene."

Debuting at Club Cumming in March 2020, Mostly Marlene (littered with more than a modest modicum of Minogue) returns to NYC on the heels of a sold-out Australian premiere at Alan Cumming's 2021 Adelaide Cabaret Festival - queer mega-muses (Kylie, Liza, Madonna, and more) collide with Marlene's reimagined repertoire, from Weimar Berlin, to Hollywood, through to the the battlefields of Europe and into the stratosphere with Dietrich's immortal "Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss."

Musical direction is by award-winning accompanist Tracy Stark, with costumes by Miodrag Guberinic (Gaga, Minaj, Madonna, etc.).

Australian Kim David Smith is a Helpmann Award-nominated singer and cabaret performer, known for his Weimar-era inspired works that juxtapose authentic musical material with stylistic takes on current popular tunes. His electro-pop albums Nova and Supernova are available world-wide on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify. Smith's debut cabaret album, "Kim David Smith Live at Joe's Pub," was released on July 17th, 2020.

His cabaret programmes, "Mostly Marlene," "A Wery Weimar Christmas," "Morphium Kabarett" and "Kim Sings Kylie" have performed regularly in New York City at Café Sabarsky at the Neue Galerie, Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre, Club Cumming, the Laurie Beechman Theatre, the Due Theatre at DMAC, and Bard Spiegeltent at Bard College, while also touring Australia - presented at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, The Festival of Voices, The Brisbane Cabaret Festival, Slide Cabaret Festival, The Ballarat Cabaret Festival, Chapel Off Chapel, the National Gallery of Victo-ria, and Smith's cabaret birthplace, Melbourne's Butterfly Club.

2009 saw Smith presented with the Back Stage Magazine Bistro Award for Special Achievement as an Outstanding Performer (honored alongside Liza Minnelli and Charles Aznavour). He was also nominated for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2017 Manhattan Association of Cabaret (MAC) Awards in the Outstanding Male Vocalist category. Smith is a recipient of the American Australi-an Association's Dame Joan Sutherland Award for aspiring artists (2008), and is a member of the Kabarett Kollektif, a troupe of New York-based artists dedicated to preserving the European caba-ret tradition. Mr. Smith studied at the Ballarat Arts Academy in Australia (BA, Music Theatre), and resides in New York City.

Kim David Smith will present "MOSTLY MARLENE" at Club Cumming (505 East 6th Street, New York), Sunday, August 22. Doors at 7pm, performance at 8:00pm. $20 advance cover, $25 at the door. Please visit www.clubcummingnyc.com for reservations.

Kim David Smith will present "MOSTLY MARLENE" at Club Cumming on the Coast, at the Kennebunkport Inn (One Dock Square, Kennebunkport ME), Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28 (6-7:30pm). Reservations made during the performances will require a food & beverage minimum of $75 per person, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Actors Fund. If you would like to make a reservation for Club Cumming, please select "Outdoor Dining" between 5-6pm. Please note: in the case of inclement weather, performances will be moved indoors and reserva-tions will be accommodated. Tables at Club Cumming on the Coast are going fast! Make your res-ervations via OpenTable (opentable.com/r/the-burleigh-kennebunkport) today, or email din-ing@kennebunkportinn.com to be added to the waitlist.