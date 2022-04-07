Katy Berry to Present ELECTRIC BITSCH; AN IMPROVISED COMEDY

Musical comedian Katy Berry inhabits the body of a German cabaret host to bring you a hilariously eccentric evening of improvised songs based on chats with her audience.

Accompanied by a live band (also improvising every note), the Electric B*tch keeps the laughs rolling with whip-fast quips, and freestyle raps, and she can belt her face off. Every show also features a new burlesque act, as well as special guests from the NYC comedy scene. Perfectly weird and weirdly perfect, Electric Bitch is a Downtown cabaret experience you will never forget.

Friday, April 22, 2022 at KGB Bar Red Room.

For tickets click here!