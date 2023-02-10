Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Karen Mason to Return to Birdland With Kander & Ebb Tribute Show

A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, Including “Ring Them Bells,”  “My Coloring Book,” and “Go Back Home.”

Feb. 10, 2023  

KAREN MASON is back! Missed this show the first time? After sold-out shows in 2022 at the legendary BIRDLAND, she returns on March 20, 2023 at 7PM for one night only with her critically-acclaimed show of the music of John Kander & Fred Ebb.

Karen Mason returns to Birdland to share her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in her show, MASON'S BACK...And All That Jazz! As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, Including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility. Her storytelling is as stellar as her vocals.

About Karen Mason

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her newest release "Let The Music Play," featuring the newest song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.




