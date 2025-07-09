Karen Mason Will Bring SPF! (SONGS, PATTER, AND FUN!) to Birdland Jazz Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland Jazz Club will present Broadway, recording, and concert star Karen Mason in her brand-new solo show SPF! (Songs, Patter, and Fun!) on Monday, July 14 at 7:00 PM, both in person and via livestream.

In SPF!, Mason delivers a joyful burst of musical sunshine—celebrating adventure, summer, and travel with her trademark wit and powerhouse vocals. Audiences can expect a playful and poignant evening featuring songs like “Faraway Places,” “When in Rome,” “Downtown/I Know a Place,” “59th Street Bridge Song,” and more, all delivered with the warmth, humor, and emotional nuance that have made Mason one of cabaret’s most beloved performers.

Directed by Barry Kleinbort, with music direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on bass, SPF! is sassy, brassy, and intimate—an essential stop on your summer calendar.

Karen Mason’s distinguished career spans Broadway, TV, cabaret, and recording. On Broadway, she originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (earning a Drama Desk nomination), played Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Madame Giry in Love Never Dies, and was featured in Wonderland, Hairspray, and Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Off-Broadway, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award for And the World Goes 'Round and has released nine acclaimed solo albums, most recently Karen Mason and All That Jazz!

Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street, NYC. Tickets are $45 with a $20 food and beverage minimum. For more information and reservations, visit www.birdlandjazz.com or call (212) 581-3080.