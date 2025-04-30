Kaitlin Hopkins to Host SINGING FOR SCHOLARSHIPS Benefit Concert At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning actress and educator Kaitlin Hopkins (Bat Boy-The Musical, Bare: A Pop Opera) will present a one night concert at 7:00pm at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, May 11th, 2025. Proceeds will benefit The Kaitlin Hopkins Advocacy in Musical Theater Endowment at Texas State University, which funds scholarships for underprivileged and underserved demographics, and sponsors research in areas of mental wellness for performing artists.

Performers will include alum spanning a decade of graduates from the BFA in Musical Theatre Program at Texas State University including: Anyae Anasia (Five: The Parody Musical), Maggie Bera (Poweline Road), Madeleine Bourgeois (Newsies), Stephen Brower (Lempicka, Anastasia), Bella Coppola (Smash, Six), Julia Estrada (Hamilton), Andrew Fleming (Frozen), Maggie Gidden (Pippin), Ashlyn Maddox (Parade, Law and Order), Ana Yi Puig (Goosebumps, FBI: International), Ian Sanders (Bullets Over Broadway), Cameron Sirian (Aladdin), Jake Bentley Young (Elsbeth, The Karate Kid), Music Director Jordon Cunningham (Moulin Rouge), and produced by Nick Eibler (The Prom, Fly).

Graduates of Texas State musical theater are coming together to celebrate Kaitlin Hopkins' legacy. Hopkins created and ran the BFA in musical theatre program from 2009-2023. Hopkins stated, "It means the world to me that these brilliant artists are joining me in supporting the important work of making it possible for young musical theater artists to get an education, and to learn their craft in a healthy, more sustainable way." Hopkins collaborated on research and co-created a mental wellness curriculum for performing arts during her tenure at Texas State, a hallmark of the holistic wellness-based training.

TXST musical theater program is also proud to offer students the "Last-Dollar" Scholarship Initiative, which is designed to eliminate financial barriers for incoming students. The scholarship covers any outstanding tuition costs following the application of federal and state financial aid, creating a tuition-free experience for its musical theater students. The Huffington Post stated, "One of the best college deals can be found at Texas State University". In-person tickets can be purchased here. Livestream tickets can be purchased here.

Comments