Justin Dylan Nastro to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage

Join performer, Justin Dylan Nastro for a new and improved version of his debut cabaret act, as he sings through the songs of his childhood and some of his new favorites. Through the evening you'll learn (some) of his life story, and about his love for cabaret. Accompanied by Kevin Winebold.

One night only, May 29th 7:00 pm.

Justin is an actor and cabaret performer, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. While he was the Master of Ceremonies of The Cranky Cabaret, he fell in love with the artform and wanted to do more. He was a top 5 finalist in the MAC-award winning competition, Mama's Next Big Act. You can find him performing at Don't Tell Mama, or singing by the piano at The Players.

Food and beverage are available at all shows. Ticket prices include a $15 per person food and beverage credit which will be applied to your final bill.

Stageside Seating: $60

Ringside Seating: $55

Banquette Seating: $50

Mezzanine/VIP: $45

Bar Seats: $40

"Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage"