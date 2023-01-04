Julie Halston to Return to Birdland Jazz Club This Month

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Julie Halston - the brilliant Tony Award-winning comedic actress - on Monday, January 30 at 7:00 PM. With her new show "Back by Popular Demand," Ms. Halston will assess the state of the world, the state of her life and the state of her hair. There is a $40 music charge. There is a livestream available for $20. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Julie Halston was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in 2021 for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Her extensive Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Tootsie, You Can't Take It with You (Richard Seff Award for her performance), Hairspray, Anything Goes, Gypsy, Twentieth Century, Fairycakes, and many more. She is a co-founding member of Charles Busch's legendary theatre company, Theatre-in-Limbo, and has garnered several Drama Desk nominations for her performances with the company including The Divine Sister, Red Scare on Sunset, and The Lady in Question. Television credits include the recurring role of Sharon on HBO's on "Gossip Girl," "The Good Fight," "Almost Family," and "Divorce." She also reprised her popular character of Bitsy Von Muffling on HBO's "And Just Like That." She can be seen in the upcoming independent features of The Sixth Reel, Intermedium, Simchas and Sorrows, and Dirty Rhetoric. Miss Halston's web series, Virtual Halston, became a pandemic hit with over 40 episodes on YouTube.

Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

January 23 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Luke Hawkins

Singer/tapper Luke Hawkins will bring an evening of singing, dancing and laughter to the Birdland. The show will be a love letter to these art forms, as Luke pays homage to the history of tap dance greats. Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. He performed in and choreographed the Broadway show, Harry Connick Jr.- A Tribute to Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre in 2019 and has choreographed Connick and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, La Seine Musicale in Paris and the Palladium Theatre in London. Luke's theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel and Joya as well as New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; and On Your Toes. His TV and Film credits include tap dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brothers' movie Hail, Caesar!, the 2015 Tony Awards, "Gossip Girl," "One Life to Live," "America's Got Talent," "The Colbert Report," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and "Annie Live!"

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 23 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Linda Purl - "This Could Be the Start"

Singer and actress Linda Purl (TV's "The Office") returns by popular demand with her new show, "This Could Be the Start." Her chronicle of navigating life on our return trip back through the looking glass, she ponders what can lie ahead in our new beginnings, with songs including "I'm in the Mood for Love," "Blue Moon," "Let's Get Lost," and "This Could Be the Start of Something." Music director Tedd Firth will lead a starry trio. Purl is known for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Fonzie's fiancée on "Happy Days," Matlock's daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam's Mom/Steve Carell's girlfriend on "The Office," she has starred in over 47 made-for-TV movies. A recurring role on "Homeland" has been among her favorites and she is currently recurring on the new HBO Max series, "Hacks." Past concert venues include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catalina Jazz Club, Colorado Springs Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Club Raye in Paris, and Satin Doll in Tokyo. She has performed with the Glenn Miller, Diva Jazz and Orlando Jazz Orchestras. On Broadway, she appeared in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending, and Off-Broadway in Mr. Toole and The Baby Dance. Her solo albums include Alone Together, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring, and the new release Taking a Chance on Love.

$30 Cover, $20 food/drink minimum

January 30 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ari Axelrod - "A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway"

Bistro Award winner Ari Axelrod brings his acclaimed award-winning show back to Birdland. Ari will celebrate songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical, including beloved songs by Bernstein and Berlin to Sondheim and Schwartz. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Anti-Defamation League. Ari is a multi-hyphenate storyteller and Jewish activist. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Theatrical Performance in Song. "A Place for Us" began with a sold-out run at Birdland, featuring six-time Emmy and Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, and has since grown to international acclaim performing to sold-out audiences around the world. In 2020, he received a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Vocalist and won the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Live Zoom Performance. Ari's first solo show, "Taking the Wheel," directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, and music directed by multiple MAC Award-winner Alex Rybeck, has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari's debut album, Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland, is now available on all streaming platforms.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 13 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross - "Falling in Love... Again"

Vocalist and pianist Steve Ross - widely heralded as "The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret" - in a special new show. Ross will sing

romantic ballads and a few light-hearted standards by Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin and of course Cole Porter. Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan's famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noël Coward's Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won't Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum