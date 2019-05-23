Julie Atlas Muz To Perform Iggy Pop's LUST FOR LIFE At Slipper Room

Performance artist Julie Atlas Muz is to perform Iggy Pop's album Lust For Life at the Slipper Room this coming Sunday night for a special midnight performance.

Known for her signature use of humor and positive sexuality to address serious topics in a playful manner, Detroit-born Muz has been a staple of New York City downtown nightlife since the early days of the neo-variety movement in the late '90s, in a career that has encompassed burlesque, performance art, drama and dance.

A former Miss Coney Island, Miss Exotic World and Queen of the Mermaid Parade, Muz gained prominence at the former NYC nightclub, The Coral Room, where she performed alongside live fish in 9,000 gallon saltwater aquarium. She extended her mermaid role at the Valencia Biennial where she swam in Europe's largest saltwater tank. She has also performed as a featured artist at the Whitney Biennial, giving an interpretation of Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring. In addition, she has presented her own work at P.S. 122, HERE, St. Anne's Warehouse, LaMama, The Kitchen, The Box, The House of Yes and Dixon Place.

In 2012 she married the British actor, performer and writer Mat Fraser in New York City. The pair were last year named New Yorkers of the Year by readers of the New York Times for their production of Jack and the Beanstalk - the first large-scale pantomime to presented in New York City for over a century. Muz and Fraser also won great acclaim for their adults-only Off Broadway adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, which subsequently toured internationally.

On Sunday night Muz will perform Iggy Pop's classic album in its entirety, accompanied by Viva DeConcini (lead guitar), Mary Feaster (bass), Tara Lynne (guitar/keys/backup vocals) and Mat Fraser (drums/backup vocals), interweaved with stories from Muz of her coming-of-age in Detroit.

Expect bawdy, irreverent, inimitable humor and the sort of performance that has secured her place in the underworld of New York nightlife as well as a bastion of the art world over the last two decades.

Lust For Life with Julie Atlas Muz, The Slipper Room, Midnight on Sunday 5/26. Tickets: $10 (standing) / $20 (reserved seat). Reservations: Slipperroom.com





