Judy Garland Celebration Performance Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month

Down a Yellow Brick Road premieres Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama NYC

Sep. 02, 2022  
Philadelphia cabaret performer Tyler Houchins has announced his upcoming NYC debut solo performance at Don't Tell Mama NYC, titled Down A Yellow Brick Road, celebrating the legendary actress and vocalist Judy Garland in her centennial year, Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

The show takes audiences over the rainbow with a selection of greatest hits from Garland's catalogue in a retrospective of the star's life. Audiences will hear favorites like "The Trolley Song," "Zing Went the Strings of My Heart" and "For Me and My Gal," in this performance featuring Houchins and music director Mark Hartman.

"So much of her better-known material is classic Americana," said Houchins. "There's something very American and nostalgic about her catalogue. It's good, classic material that, the more it ages, the better it gets. And it's universal-looking at 'Over the Rainbow,' we all have wants and desires that seem unachievable ... and we've all had that thought: 'what is that next step?' 'What is that next hurdle I have to get over to find what I'm striving for-to bring me happiness?'"

Garland became an influential figure in the LGBTQ+ community and is widely regarded as a gay icon, owing in part to her star role in The Wizard of Oz. For many, Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz mirrored the struggles that those in the LGBTQ+ community face. Some have also identified parallels of Dorothy accepting those who are different and creating a chosen family of her friends in Oz. The term "Friend of Dorothy" became a popular self-identifier, particularly for gay men. Garland's performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" contributed to the rainbow's status as a gay symbol, later becoming the basis of the LGBTQ+ flag.

"There is something about the way that she sang that felt like she was crying ... it was very open and raw. Growing up, as a young gay kid in the south-not really knowing how I should feel, hearing someone sing their emotions so unabashedly gave me an outlet. That's only grown since I've gotten older. Now I can appreciate the artistry that went into what she was doing," Houchins said. "She was so present and so vulnerable in her singing and performing. For that time, she was the only one doing that. That's what draws me to her."

Houchins, who is based out of Philadelphia, has been performing for close to his entire life-starting in elementary school with roles in community theater, moving into professional singing in high school. He went on to attend Philadelphia's University of the Arts. As a cabaret artist, Houchins has been performing for seven years, and made his NYC cabaret debut at Birdland Jazz Club in early 2022 with actress and Broadway performer Susie Mosher.

"For some people, their favorite singer or actor can seem like such a small thing. It's important to celebrate and find happiness in these things-especially in the times we're living in," Houchins said. "I want people to come out of the show feeling uplifted and inspired to spread good around the world."

Down a Yellow Brick Road premieres Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Don't Tell Mama NYC-located at 343 W 46th St New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $30 at the door (cash only), with a $20 two-drink minimum. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required for entry into the venue.


