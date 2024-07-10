Joy Woods & More to Perform at YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST! at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present "You Heard It Here First!: A Night of New Musical Theatre" on Monday, July 15th at 9:30 PM. Are you looking for your new favorite musical theatre song? Come find it at The Green Room 42 on July 15th at 9:30 PM, where we'll be sharing some soon-to-be classics from a new generation of theatremakers! We invite you to step into the writer's room for songs that are hilarious, heartbreaking, and everything in between.

Featuring music by Alexandra Bellhaven, Bridget Delaney, RJ Christian, Ruchir Khazanchi, Nina Osso, Alyssa Payne, Amanda Ribnick, Oliver Richman, Cooper Sheehy, Patrick Swailes Caldwell, Joseph Thor, and Ian Yan. Performers include Joy Woods (The Notebook), Gabriella Pizzolo (Stranger Things, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Sushma Saha (1776), Anette Barios Torres (My Fair Lady), Jack Hopewell (Jesus Christ Superstar), Savidu Geevaratne (Monsoon Wedding), Hannah Skokan (RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse), Maggie Wisniewski, Joseph Keegan, Tyler Moran, Alyssa Payne, Amanda Ribnick, Madeline Finkelman, Nadia Wilemski, Sheridan Stevens, Talie Rau, and Sean Zuckerman.

"You Heard It Here First!: A Night of New Musical Theatre" plays at The Green Room 42 on Monday, July 15th at 9:30 PM. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

This concert is produced by Joseph Thor and Friends in partnership with Nina Osso. Check us out on Instagram: @josephthorandfriends @ninaosso

Comments