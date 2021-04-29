Josh Young and Emily Padgett Close out Cabaret 313 Virtual Season with Andrew Lloyd Webber Show On April 30th

As the year of the pandemic comes full circle and as summer approaches, many of the theatrical institutions are wrapping up what has been a different kind of year: the year of reinvention. Theaters, nightclubs, teaching establishments and more have spent the last fourteen months exploring virtual entertainment - what it is, how to make it happen, whether it is effective, if it can be lucrative. Artists from all around the world have found audiences all around the world, through this New Medium, and while we at Broadway World Cabaret have tried to keep up with those artists and companies, there has been so much online content that some of the Wonderful Productions they have presented have slipped past us. Apologies abound.

Imagine my surprise when I saw an online story about Josh Young performing for CABARET 313. Well, what the heck? Immediately I Googled Cabaret 313 (Google is your friend), only to discover that Mr. Young is the closing act of their first virtual season, one that had featured shows by Eva Noblezada and Ali Stroker. Well, booger. (That's my favorite word, courtesy of an eight-year-old in my life). Well, I may have missed the boat on Misses Noblezada and Stroker, but the fates had my back on the Josh Young show. I once saw Mr. Young sing the song "Jesus Christ Superstar" in a sparkly royal blue suit and I still haven't recovered. (That's a compliment). I reached out to the administrative offices of the Michigan based arts organization Cabaret 313 with one simple request: Let me help promote your show. A very nice lady named Sabrina Rosneck wrote back with all the information below, which I encourage everyone to read, but here is the data everyone wants and needs right now:



So all you Josh Young and Emily Padgett fans, you've got a little more than twenty-four hours to cancel your plans, get someone to cover you at work, get a ticket and get ready for this live stream from Cabaret 313. Here's hoping that their first virtual season was a big enough success for them to come back with a second season so that fans from cities, states, and countries everywhere can get in on the action. In the meantime...

I'll see all of you tomorrow night at the Josh Young Show.

Visit the Cabaret 313 website HERE.

Josh Young brings his award-winning vocals to the epic tunes of the most prolific Broadway songwriter of all time: Andrew Lloyd Webber. An autobiographical journey from his first Webber experience to performing the visionary's work on Broadway, all over the world and at the Tony Awards.

Josh Young originated the role of "John Newton" in the Broadway world premiere of Amazing Grace. Young received a 2012 Tony Award nomination and Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut as "Judas" in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar. He appeared in two seasons at The Stratford Shakespeare Festival, earning Broadway World Awards for his roles. Young also appeared as "Marius" in the US National Tour of Les Miserables and "Tony" in the International Tour of West Side Story. Young is currently an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Oakland University.

Emily Padgett A veteran of six Broadway shows, Padgett most recently originated the role of Mrs. Bucket in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, directed by the legendary Jack O'Brien. Padgett was involved in the creation of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's musical, Bright Star, originating the role of "Lucy Grant." She was nominated for a Helen Hayes award and is a recipient of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award for her performance as "Daisy Hilton" in Side Show, and went on to revive the role on Broadway.

This performance is Co-Sponsored by Ruthie & Marty Seltzer and Janice & John Boyd

This activity is supported in part by an award from the MICHIGAN COUNCIL FOR ARTS AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS and the NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS.

About Cabaret 313

Cabaret 313 was established in 2013 with the vision of bringing premiere cabaret performances to metro-Detroit. It creates opportunities for audiences to sit up close and share intimate evenings with acclaimed performers. Stripping away the tropes of a large scale production, Cabaret 313 provides an atmosphere for both audiences and performers to enjoy an evening dedicated to songs and storytelling. As part of its mission, Cabaret 313 also fosters the growth of the art form through a series of master classes in partnership with the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, allowing youth ages 8-18 to learn first-hand from veteran performers.

To continue bringing accessible cabaret to its audience in the wake of COVID-19, Cabaret 313 launched it's first-ever virtual season consisting of pay-what-you-can virtual performances and interactive Q&A's. Its 2020-2021 season featured Broadway's Eva Noblezada and Ali Stroker, as well as rising stars Isabel Stein, Griffin Binnicker and Justin Showell.