Josephine Beavers Returns To 54 Below, December 6 And 29

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, has announced that Josephine Beavers' will return to the club on December 6th and 29th, 2022. Beavers will perform hits from the Great American Songbook, seasonal and holiday favorites including her new single, "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Forever."

In addition, Josephine will also bring the music of her new TV documentary, 'The Musician's Green Book' which airs on PBS. Beavers will be accompanied by her Manhattan All-Star Quintet under the direction of pianist/arranger Ed Vodicka.

"If you ever worry that it's too late to do what you want to do, look for inspiration to jazz vocalist Josephine Beavers, who will prove you wrong. Ms. Beavers is a warm, classy, beautiful woman of a certain age, who has both a lively style, and a masterful control of her instrument. In what was both her professional singing debut and her Feinstein's/54 Below debut, this Chicago native showed that talent has no age limits." - Jeffrey Lyle, Times Square Chronicles

Josephine Beavers plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 6th & 29th both shows are at 9:30p.m. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

From Josephine's early years, the need to sing enveloped her. The daughter of established D.C. Jazz circuit artist, Laura Joy, Josephine was raised in the standard's heyday watching her mother share the stage with the likes of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, The Charlie Byrd Trio and other accomplished jazz immortals. Modeled after her inspirations including Peggy Lee, Lena Horne and Mel Torme, her mother encouraged her to explore more conventional ambitions. Josephine graduated college, married and became of mother to four children.



Taking motherhood, "Very seriously which rewarded me with many blessings as well", Josephine captured the hearts of many at major corporate events, opened for The Count Basie Orchestra, ensemble at Chicago's historic Regal Theatre and toured with McDonald's All American High School Band for which she developed and maintains a longtime relationship. McDonald's founder Ray Kroc had a standing request that Josephine sing at all his lavish parties.



Josephine describes her latest creative fete as, "A natural progression of my life - the culmination of both my youth and maturation of myself and my family that have magically come together in song." It is there that Beavers lets her timeless voice pour out this special musical homage - the way water cascades from an eternal soring."

Josephine hosts and executive produces the upcoming documentary 'The Musicians Green Book: An Enduring Legacy" which premieres November 26th on PBS stations.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.