Jonathan Savage Will Play Feinstein's/54 Below In FAREWELL TO THE WEST January 18th

Jonathan Savage

IN

"FAREWELL TO THE WEST"

An evening of Original Songs and Stories from nomadic van life in Yellowstone National Park.

Tuesday, January 18th 2022 at 9:45pm

AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, BROADWAY'S SUPPER

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jonathan Savage in "Farewell to the West." This show was born out of the isolation of quarantine. What started as a fun way to pass the time, turned into a whole collection of original songs that beautifully paralleled his journey out West. The first version of the concert came when he was encouraged to apply for a grant in Yellowstone, and thus the show came to life. What's exciting about this New York version is that it's a retrospective, six months in the making. It's a chance to document Jonathan's unique experiences out west and share the personal love, loss, and joy found there.

Jonathan will be accompanied by Bill Gioffi on Bass, Steve Schalchlin on Piano, and Matt Sweeney open Drums.

Jonathan Savage in "Farewell to the West" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Tuesday, January 18th at 9:45pm. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com . Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Jonathan Savage

Jonathan Savage is so excited to return to the stage after living in a van in Yellowstone National Park for the bulk of the pandemic; an experience shared in his solo concert featuring his original music, Farewell to the West. Prior to the craziness, he was last seen Off-Broadway in Seesaw, (David), in Footloose at both The Muny and The Kennedy Center, and Oklahoma! at Broadway Sacramento. Huge thanks to his partner Gavin, his family, especially his parents, and his fabulous agents at HCKR. @jasavage5

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."