John Philip to Make Iridium NYC Debut With SAY YES Directed by Marilyn Maye

Showman John Philip will make his Iridium debut with an all-new show kicking off “Pride Week” on Sunday, June 22 at 7:30pm.

Say Yes is a vibrant celebration of identity, love, and life. Following the success of his 2024 production Oceans of Love and Life, this new creation is once again conceived and directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, featuring her original lyrics that pulse with wit, warmth, and wisdom. She will also join John onstage as his special guest! With David Pearl, Pianist/Music Director, Dan Gross, drummer and Tom Hubbard, bassist, Say Yes blends heartfelt storytelling with sophisticated musicality for a show that’s as uplifting as it is intimate.

“ I am thrilled that for this new show Marilyn will add her own legendary talent to the evening - performing several of the best-known songs from her own astonishing career.” – John Philip.

A seasoned New York performer, John Philip began his career in daytime television and starred in the Merchant Ivory classic The Bostonians. Over the years, he’s carved out a unique voice in cabaret, known for his emotional honesty, elegance, and stage presence. Outside the spotlight, he balances his artistic life with a second calling—as a solo-practicing attorney. With Say Yes, John steps into the Iridium spotlight for the first time, inviting audiences to share in a journey of music, pride, and personal truth that’s as deeply human as it is joyfully theatrical.

John Philip: Say Yes plays The Iridium NYC (1650 Broadway – at the corner of 51st Street & Broadway) on Sunday, June 22 at 7:30pm. There is a $30 cover charge (with fees) and a $35 food and beverage minimum. Reservations and additional information are available here or by calling (212) 582-2121.

